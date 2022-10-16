Volleyball: Danes' Dominae Jordan earns 6-7A POY; 4 Horns receive superlatives

Denmark volleyball went from finishing 1-5 in Region 6-7A last year to going 4-1 in the league this season.

A huge reason for that turn around was the play of Dominae Jordan. The senior outside hitter was justly rewarded with the region player of the year award prior to the tournament finals Thursday on her home court.

Region champion Lambert produced the other four superlative winners.

Senior middle Jordan White earned offensive player of the year; sophomore libero Francesca Popescu dug deep to grab defensive player of the year; versatile Kalyssa Taggart received freshman of the year honors; and senior Claire Jenkins garnered setter of the year recognition.

The five superlative winners also received first-team all-region selection. Jordan was joined by junior teammate Courtney Graham, while senior Ella Beyer and junior M.K. Patten gave the Longhorns six first-team representatives.

West Forsyth's senior outside hitters Reece Rhoades and Lymaris Vasquez, along with sophomore setter Taryn Dickey earned first-team nods.

Denmark (Emerson Aber and Macy Funk), Forsyth Central (Ava Elias and Elyse Oneil), South Forsyth (Angelica Conde and Allie Magers) and West Forsyth (Shea Murray and Adeline Wieler) each placed two players on the second-team all-region squad.

Lambert junior Dani Cortes also received second-team status.

South Forsyth led the way with a trio of honorable-mention picks in Ansley Davis, Arielle Estes and Bridget Gallivan. They were joined by Denmark's Octavia Pagliotti and Madison Walls, as well as Forsyth Central's Karson Allemand and Lilly Hamil.

The lone non-Forsyth school in the six-team region, Milton produced six honorees, including first-team members Duri Harden and Reece Wright.