Volleyball: Denmark stuns West; Danes, Central reach semis

The playoffs are officially here.

It can’t truly be a postseason tournament without some sort of upset.

After Forsyth Central swept Gainesville, sixth-seeded Denmark upset third-seeded West 3-1, winning the final three sets of the match.

The win gives Denmark its first state playoff berth in program history, which was a huge moment for head coach Jaime Maxey’s team.

“Our second and third year, we were in that 4-5 play-in game both years,” Maxey said. “I think both years we finished fourth in the regular season, but went into that play-in game, and it didn’t go our way. So for us to have some unfortunate losses this year, coming in as a six seed, having to play last night, winning that then having to turn around and play a three seed and getting that upset, it just means so much.

"Especially for our kids that have been here all four years. This is our first group to go through, so it just means a lot.”

After defeating seventh-seeded South 3-1 on Monday, Denmark had a quick turnaround before facing a tough West team (26-14).

“We had a game plan coming in for them,” Maxey said. “Their two outsides are really great players, and we had to contain them. We came up with a game plan, and our kids stuck to it through the highs and the lows. They executed, and they just did a great job tonight.”

Maxey’s message to her team before playing the tournament’s host West on their home floor was one that’ll continue to motivate the team as long as their season continues.

“We told them over and over all week, ‘You guys have to truly believe that you can do this,’” Maxey said. “‘You guys have all the talent in the world, and you guys are a great team when you wanna be. If we can get everyone to buy into their role, doesn’t matter how big or small that is, you’re gonna come out on top.’ I think we did that tonight.”