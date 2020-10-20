Volleyball: Four Forsyth County teams ready for first round

No. 4 Berkmar at No. 1 Lambert

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Records: Berkmar (2-9); Lambert (25-3)

What to know: The top team in Forsyth County, Lambert should have no issues against a Berkmar team that hasn’t won a set since Sept. 15.

The Longhorns cruised to a 25-3 overall record and their second straight area championship, beating North Forsyth 3-0 in the title match.

Lambert, which is ranked second behind Walton in the Class 7A poll, is led by Area 6-7A Co-Player of the Year Bella Tolone (307 kills) and Area 6-7A Co-Freshman of the Year Molly Kate Patten (101 kills, 87 blocks).

No. 3 Meadowcreek at No. 2 North Forsyth

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Records: Meadowcreek (0-7); North Forsyth (35-11)

What to know: North Forsyth is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and has a great chance to advance to the second round against a winless Meadowcreek team.

The Raiders, ranked No. 6 in the latest Class 7A poll, outlasted Forsyth Central last week in the Area 6-7A semifinal before falling to Lambert in the championship match. Area 6-7A Co-Player of the Year Kate Perryman has a team-high 528 kills and 110 blocks this season, while Area 6-7A Co-Freshman of the Year Brooke Crummel owns 293 kills.

No. 3 Forsyth Central at No. 2 Duluth

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Records: Forsyth Central (17-12); Duluth (19-21)

What to know: Forsyth Central enjoyed a late-season surge, falling one set short of playing in the Area 6-7A championship match. Instead, the Bulldogs dispatched West Forsyth in the third-place match and draw Duluth in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Central has a balanced offensive attack, led by Sarah Pipping (289 kills), Malone Davis (240 kills) and Emma Kiser (239 kills).

Duluth was swept by Norcross in the Area 7-7A championship, 3-0.

No. 4 West Forsyth at No. 1 Norcross

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Records: West Forsyth (18-19); Norcross (21-12)

What to know: West Forsyth dropped a pair of matches in the Area 6-7A tournament to Lambert and Forsyth Central and fell to No. 4 in the area.

Still, West has the size and power to hang with some of the best teams, as the Wolverines are averaging four blocks per match and have a pair of offensive threats on the outside in Reece Rhoads (271 kills) and Lymaris Vasquez (198 kills).

Despite finishing the season 21-12 and 6-0 in Area 7-7A, Norcross is unranked in the latest Class 7A poll.