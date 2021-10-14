Volleyball: Lambert, North Forsyth to meet in championship match

The area championship should be a familiar sight.

Thursday's Area 6-7A tournament championship match will feature the same teams as last season, with Lambert and North Forsyth winning their semifinal matches Wednesday.

North will look to avenge last year's loss to Lambert in the title match, after beating a Denmark team that was peaking at the right time.



North Head coach Kelly Christensen was proud of the way her team rallied to claim the 3-2 victory and advance to the championship.

“Denmark’s hot right now,” Christensen said. “We’ve known that since they played Lambert a week or so ago. We saw they took them to five, so we respected that. We didn’t know who we were going to have between West and Denmark today. Once we knew who our opponent was, we respected the streak that Denmark’s been on. I feel like our girls were kind of pushed back on our heels at first. Come this time of year, a win is a win, especially in the postseason. It’s all about advancing, and we did our job.”