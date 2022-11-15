By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Volleyball: Locals receive GVCA recognition; Lambert's Missey Hall named 7A COY
Members of the Class 7A all-state team pose for a photo with their certificates during a ceremony Sunday at Providence Christian. (Photo courtesy of GVCA)

Several local standout players garnered honors from the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association, while the group also named Lambert's Missey Hall the top Class 7A coach.

The Region 6-7A champion and state runner-up Longhorns were predictably well represented.

Lambert's Claire Jenkins, M.K. Patten, Francesca Popescu and Jordan White received all-state recognition, with Ella Beyer landed an honorable-mention nod. Beyer, Jenkins and White earned selection to the senior all-star matches played Sunday at Providence Christian.

The Longhorns cohort were far from the only Forsyth County players honored.

West Forsyth's Reece Rhoads also picked up all-state honors and all-star selection. Wolverines teammate Lymaris Vazquez also made the all-star team.

Denmark junior Courtney Graham landed on the all-state list. Danes senior Dominae Jordan garnered an all-star bid, but despite being voted region player of the year in a league with Lambert and West Forsyth, she didn't receive all-state status.

Junior Lily Torrence of North Forsyth was named to the 6A all-state team.