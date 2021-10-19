Volleyball: Preview of first-round state playoff matchups

Collins Hill at Lambert
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Records: Lambert is 26-7; Collins Hill is 8-23.
What to know: Lambert drew a tough quadrant of the Class 7A playoff bracket, and if the Longhorns get past the first two rounds, they could potentially face top-ranked Walton in the Elite Eight. First up is a Collins Hill team that enters the playoffs with just two wins in the past 17 matches. Meanwhile, Lambert won both of its matches in the region tournament, beating North Forsyth and Forsyth Central — both playoff teams — to capture the championship. Virginia Tech commit Ella Beyer leads the team with 322 kills, while Molly Kate Patten has converted nearly half of her attempts [495] into kills [247] and is hitting .390 with 88 blocks. Taylor Nelson, a Palm Beach Atlantic commit, is averaging 3.2 kills per set and Jordan White leads the team with 98 blocks, adding 192 kills.
What's next: Campbell/Parkview winner.
Mill Creek at North Forsyth
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Records: North Forsyth is 31-11; Mill Creek is 19-13.
What to know: North Forsyth fell to Lambert in the region championship, but the Raiders will still host at least one home match as the No. 2 seed. North has earned its 31-11 record this season, consistently testing itself against top in-state competition and out-of-state competition. In fact, since Aug. 28, the only Georgia team to beat North is Lambert. The Raiders hold a clear advantage over Mill Creek at the net, where 6-foot-4 Brooke Crummel [96 blocks] and 6-foot Melina Baumann [87 blocks] have been a terror for opposing hitters. Crummel also has a team-high 407 kills this season and is averaging four kills per set. That should be a mismatch against a Mill Creek team whose best player is Hayden McGrath, a middle hitter who leads the team in kills [178] and blocks [35].
What's next: Brookwood/McEachern winner.
Forsyth Central at Mountain View
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Records: Forsyth Central is 29-14; Mountain View is 21-18.
What to know: Forsyth Central might be the toughest No. 3 seed in the state and has played exceptionally well through the past nine matches, compiling a 7-2 record. The Bulldogs twice fended off a surging Denmark team, most recently during the region tournament to earn the third spot out of Region 6-7A. Sarah Pipping led the entire county in kills with 456, while Emma Kiser followed with 378 kills and Megan McCarthy had a team-high 335 digs. All three players are seniors, which gives the Bulldogs strong leadership heading into the playoffs. Mountain View upset Mill Creek in the Region 8-7A tournament semifinals to reach the championship match, where the Bears fell 3-1 to North Gwinnett. Central beat Mountain View 2-1 on Aug. 21. Pipping hit .406 and had 17 kills in the win.
What's next: Newnan/South Gwinnett winner.
Denmark at North Gwinnett
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Records: Denmark is 25-24; North Gwinnett is 24-13.
What to know: Denmark upset third-seeded tournament host West Forsyth to secure a playoff spot, and the Danes will travel to North Gwinnett in their playoff debut. North Gwinnett presents a stiff challenge for the Danes, namely 6-foot-4 Joya Screen, a hitter who leads the team with 465 kills. Dominae Jordan has been outstanding this season for Denmark, leading the team with 440 kills, 430 digs and 71 aces. Courtney Graham [224 kills] and Alyx Danner [221 kills] each have more than 200 kills, while Ella Collier owns a team-high 89 blocks.
What's next: East Coweta/Grayson