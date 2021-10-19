Volleyball: Preview of first-round state playoff matchups

Mill Creek at North Forsyth

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Records: North Forsyth is 31-11; Mill Creek is 19-13.

What to know: North Forsyth fell to Lambert in the region championship, but the Raiders will still host at least one home match as the No. 2 seed. North has earned its 31-11 record this season, consistently testing itself against top in-state competition and out-of-state competition. In fact, since Aug. 28, the only Georgia team to beat North is Lambert. The Raiders hold a clear advantage over Mill Creek at the net, where 6-foot-4 Brooke Crummel [96 blocks] and 6-foot Melina Baumann [87 blocks] have been a terror for opposing hitters. Crummel also has a team-high 407 kills this season and is averaging four kills per set. That should be a mismatch against a Mill Creek team whose best player is Hayden McGrath, a middle hitter who leads the team in kills [178] and blocks [35].

What's next: Brookwood/McEachern winner.

Forsyth Central at Mountain View

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Records: Forsyth Central is 29-14; Mountain View is 21-18.

What to know: Forsyth Central might be the toughest No. 3 seed in the state and has played exceptionally well through the past nine matches, compiling a 7-2 record. The Bulldogs twice fended off a surging Denmark team, most recently during the region tournament to earn the third spot out of Region 6-7A. Sarah Pipping led the entire county in kills with 456, while Emma Kiser followed with 378 kills and Megan McCarthy had a team-high 335 digs. All three players are seniors, which gives the Bulldogs strong leadership heading into the playoffs. Mountain View upset Mill Creek in the Region 8-7A tournament semifinals to reach the championship match, where the Bears fell 3-1 to North Gwinnett. Central beat Mountain View 2-1 on Aug. 21. Pipping hit .406 and had 17 kills in the win.

What's next: Newnan/South Gwinnett winner.

Denmark at North Gwinnett

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Records: Denmark is 25-24; North Gwinnett is 24-13.

What to know: Denmark upset third-seeded tournament host West Forsyth to secure a playoff spot, and the Danes will travel to North Gwinnett in their playoff debut. North Gwinnett presents a stiff challenge for the Danes, namely 6-foot-4 Joya Screen, a hitter who leads the team with 465 kills. Dominae Jordan has been outstanding this season for Denmark, leading the team with 440 kills, 430 digs and 71 aces. Courtney Graham [224 kills] and Alyx Danner [221 kills] each have more than 200 kills, while Ella Collier owns a team-high 89 blocks.

What's next: East Coweta/Grayson