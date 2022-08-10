Volleyball Roundup: Broncos, Longhorns, Wolverines open with victories

Just a couple of hours into the 2022 season, the East Forsyth volleyball program had already doubled its win total from last year's debut campaign.



In a tri-match at Commerce, the Broncos swept the host Tigers, who were the only team East Forsyth beat in 2021, and completed the perfect night by downing Clarke Central in straight sets.

East Forsyth controlled the Commerce match from the opening serve en route to a 25-4, 25-11 victory. The Gladiators put up more of a fight, but the Broncos pulled away in each set of the 25-12, 25-17 triumph.

Junior Emily Moilen paced East Forsyth with 11 kills, including seven versus Clarke Central. Freshman Mataya Orth racked up eight aces against Commerce, while Macy Meadows dished out 14 assists.

Balanced Lambert starts 2-0

Lambert began the 2022 season in dominant fashion, limiting Midtown and Chamblee to 12 or fewer points in every set of a tri-match sweep Tuesday in DeKalb County.

Following a 25-11, 25-7 win over Midtown in a neutral-site match, Lambert eased past host Chamblee in a 25-5, 25-12 victory.

Four Longhorns recorded double-digit total kills in the pair of wins.

Senior Ella Beyer led the way, as the Virginia Tech commit posted a dozen kills and added 11 digs. In her first varsity action, freshman Kalyssa Taggart racked up 11 kills, 11 assists and six aces. Junior M.K. Patten matched Taggart with 11 kills. Jordan White, a senior middle, finished with 10 kills, seven aces and a pair of blocks.

Claire Jenkins paced Lambert with 29 assists and chipped in with four aces. Libero Francesca Popescu contributed 17 digs and two aces.

West Forsyth wins pair on opening night

West Forsyth cruised past Mountain View and Duluth in a season-opening tri-match Tuesday in Gwinnett County.

Behind the veteran leadership of seniors Reece Rhoads and Lymaris Vazquez, the Wolverines landed a 25-16, 25-13 win against the Bears before following it up with a 25-7, 25-17 victory over the host Wildcats.

Across the two matches, Rhoads led West Forsyth with 12 kills, while Vazquez checked in right behind her with 11. Rhoads added six aces in the Mountain View match. Vazquez rounded out her solid all-around performance with 11 combined digs and eight total aces.

Sophomore Taryn Dickey posted a team-high 32 assists. Freshman Adeline Wieler finished with 10 digs.