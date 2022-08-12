Volleyball Roundup: North Forsyth stays perfect; East Forsyth splits at Northview

North Forsyth continued to successfully defend its home court, improving to 5-0 on the season with Thursday sweeps of Milton and Chattahoochee.
In the opener of the tri-match, the Raiders picked up a 25-19, 25-11 win over the Eagles, who will moving into Region 6-7A this season while North Forsyth drops to Class 6A. Later in the evening, the Raiders downed the Cougars by a 25-17, 25-20 final score.
Broncos triumph in three-setter
The East Forsyth volleyball team continued its strong start to the 2022 season with a tri-match split Thursday at Northview.
Following a hard-fought 25-20, 25-22 loss to Peachtree Ridge, the Broncos bounced back to down the hosts in three sets (25-20, 19-25, 15-9).
Emily Miolen led East Forsyth (3-1) with 16 kills on the night, including 10 against Northview. Hannah Litton contributed four kills in each match, while adding a team-high 12 digs.
Macy Meadows totaled 11 digs, while Mataya Orth picked up eight in the win over the Titans. Meadows chipped in with four aces against the Lions and handed out 32 assists across the two combined matches.