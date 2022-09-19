Volleyball Roundup: Raiders, Danes put together strong tourney showings

North Forsyth volleyball traveled to Panama City, Florida, and emerged with a 3-1 record in the Florida-USA Invitational over the weekend.

Playing two games each Friday and Saturday, the Raiders earned a pair of 2-1 wins on the opening night and split its matches the following day.

In its tourney opener, North Forsyth pulled off a 25-21, 15-25, 15-4 victory against South Walton (Florida). The Raiders then rallied for a 22-25, 25-14, 16-14 triumph over Spanish Fort (Alabama).

After dropping both sets to Thompson (Alabama) by 25-21 final scores, North Forsyth bounced back with a 25-21, 26-24 sweep of North Bay Haven Academy (Florida) to close out the tourney.

Now 28-4 on the season, the fifth-ranked Raiders will return to Region 8-6A play with two matches Sept. 20 at Gainesville.

Denmark continues strong run

Fresh off a pair of massive Region 6-7A victories, Denmark kept the good times rolling with a 4-1 record in the Rally High School Invitational Saturday at LakePoint Sporting Community.

The 10th-ranked Danes played a handful of matches at the Bartow County complex, earning straight-set wins over region rival Milton, Northgate, Signal Mountain (Tennessee) and Westminster.

Denmark's lone defeat came in three sets (27-25, 23-25, 15-12) to No. 5 North Cobb.

Dominae Jordan led the way with 13 kills and eight digs in the 25-21, 25-18 victory against Milton, which will face Denmark again Thursday in region play. Courtney Graham tallied five kills, three blocks and three aces in the win.

Jordan posted team-highs in kills (9) and digs (7) in a 25-17, 25-14 triumph over Northgate, while Graham added five kills and two blocks.

Graham put together a monster performance against North Cobb, totaling 12 kills and seven blocks. Jordan contributed 11 kills and eight digs.

Emerson Aber totaled 57 assists and Octavia Pagliotti racked up 26 digs in the three matches for which stats were available.

Denmark (23-8) will look to stay undefeated in region play with a trip Sept. 20 to Forsyth Central before hosting Milton two days later.

Fideles earns region win

Fideles Christian easily brushed aside St. John Bosco in sweeping a best-of-five match Thursday at home.

With the convincing 25-12, 25-9, 25-10 win, the Rangers improved to 11-3 overall and 6-0 in Region 2 of Division 1-AA in GAPPS. All three of Fideles' losses came against public schools in a tournament at North Cobb.

Hannah Benjamin produced 16 kills in the victory over fellow local side St. John Bosco. Bethany Benjamin added six kills and four aces.

Lily Brown posted 23 assists and 13 digs, while Izzy Khoo contributed five assists and nine digs.

Next up for Fideles will be another region contest, this time on the road Sept. 20 at Killian Hill Christian in Lilburn.