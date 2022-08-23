Volleyball Roundup: Raiders edge Wolverines; 6 local teams compete in All-City Playdate

On Friday, North Forsyth showed its home fans an ability to dominate the court by beating Coahulla Creek in straight sets and an ability to overcome adversity by rallying past West Forsyth.

After the Raiders and Wolverines each topped the Colts, the rivals played out a thrilling three-setter, with North Forsyth coming out on top by a 23-25, 25-17, 15-8 final margin.



With eight kills, outside hitter Reece Rhoads led the Wolverines, while six kills each were tallied by Lymaris Vazquez and Piper Duckworth. Adeline Wieler led the defense with nine digs. In addition, Taryn Dickey dished out 23 assists.

Stats for the Raiders were unavailable.

All-City Playdate

On Saturday, Denmark, East Forsyth, Lambert, North Forsyth, South Forsyth and West Forsyth all competed in the All-City Playdate at South Forsyth. Each team played four matches.

Below are results for each of the six local teams.

Denmark Danes

Denmark didn’t end up on the winning side of the scoreboard against Chattahoochee, dropping both sets by 25-21 final scores. However, the Danes were able to defeat Lee County, East Coweta and Centennial in straight sets.

Denmark (6-4) will host Cambridge Aug. 23 before competing in a tournament Aug. 27 in Calhoun.

East Forsyth Broncos

East Forsyth had a rough stretch throughout the tournament, facing a quartet of higher-classification teams.

The Broncos lost to North Paulding (25-17), 25-18), South Forsyth (25-13, 25-18) and Harrison (25-19, 25-16) — all Class 7A schools. It wasn’t until they played 5A Cambridge that they were able to get by with a win, coming from behind for a 15-25, 25-22, 16-14 victory.

Junior Emily Miolen led the team in kills (17) and had 12 digs. Freshman Haven Swanner led the team defensively with 17 digs, and Macy Meadows facilitated the offense with 33 assists.

Freshman Mataya Orth paced East Forsyth in aces (6) and had 16 digs. Hannah Litton finished second in kills (15), and Emma Kissell chipped in with eight kills.

East Forsyth (8-9) will travel Aug. 23 to Walnut Grove for a tri-match with Ola.



Lambert Longhorns

The Lambert Longhorns went 2-2 in the tournament. They defeated Gainesville (25-9, 25-12) and Alpharetta (25-15, 25-21). However, they lost nail-biting matches against Pope (25-17, 20-25, 16-14) and Buford (25-21, 27-25).

Ella Beyer led the team offensively with 19 kills, and Jordan White finished right behind with 17 kills.

Claire Jenkins dished out 41 assists, along with 10 aces. Dani Cortes had an all-around performance with 10 kills, eight aces and 18 digs. Francesca Popescu led the team defensively with 48 digs and had three aces to go along with it.

Lambert (11-4) will play Aug. 23 at Mill Creek in a tri-match with North Gwinnett.

North Forsyth Raiders

North Forsyth split its four matches, sweeping North Hall (25-6, 25-15) and Blessed Trinity (25-11, 25-22) but falling to North Cobb (25-14, 25-23) and St. Pius X (23-25, 25-21, 15-13).

On Aug. 23, North Forsyth (11-2) will take on Habersham Central and Jackson County in its Region 8-6A opening matches in Mt. Airy.

South Forsyth War Eagles

Similarly to Lambert and North Forsyth, host South Forsyth split its matches.

The War Eagles defeated North Paulding (25-11, 25-22) and East Forsyth (25-13, 25-18). South Forsyth, though, couldn’t reel in wins against Harrison (25-23, 22-25, 15-13) and Whitefield Academy (24-26, 25-21, 15-11) falling in three sets to both teams.

Junior outside hitter Bridget Gallivan led the team offensively with 25 kills and racked up 13 aces. Sophomore Aria Singh recorded 20 kills along with 20 digs. Junior setter Ansley Davis paced the War Eagles in digs (39) and assists (63). Angelica Conde was right behind Davis with 32 digs.

South Forsyth (5-6) will host Cartersville at 5:30 p.m. and Creekview at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at home.

West Forsyth Wolverines

The West Forsyth Wolverines volleyball team defeated Blessed Trinity (25-17, 25-21) and North Hall (25-14, 25-15) in straight sets before finishing out with a thrilling victory over St. Pius X in three sets (25-22, 14-25, 15-10).

Although the Wolverines couldn’t collect a win against North Cobb, dropping both sets by 25-21 final scores, it was still an impressive day for Jake Dickey's group.

Lymaris Vazquez and Reece Rhoads carried the load offensively, with each having 28 kills. As far as defense goes, Adeline Wieler led the team in digs (32). Shea Murray came in a close second with 31 digs, and Vazquez added 29. Taryn Dickey facilitated the Wolverines offense, dishing out 85 assists.

On Aug 23, West Forsyth (12-4) will play Norcross at 5 p.m. and Alpharetta at 7 p.m. at home