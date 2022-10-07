Volleyball Roundup: Rangers earn region title, bye in state tournament

Fideles Christian swept its way past Lanier Christian to capture the GAPPS Region 2 1-AA championship and land an automatic bye in the upcoming state tournament.

Facing off Thursday at Pinecrest Academy, the Rangers downed the team that ended their 2021 season in straight sets (25-13, 25-16, 25-17).

University of Kentucky commit Hannah Benjamin racked up 22 kills and a dozen digs. The junior added six aces. All of those were team-high totals.

Benjamin's seventh-grade sister, Bethany, produced 10 kills and five aces. Lily Brown contributed 36 assists and two blocks. Izzy Khoo posted 11 digs.

Fideles will host its state quarterfinal match Oct. 13.

South Forsyth tops Gainesville

South Forsyth will carry some momentum into the Region 6-7A tournament after toppling a former region rival in a best-of-five match Thursday at home.

A day after concluding a second straight winless region schedule with a loss to Milton, the War Eagles bounced back to sweep Gainesville by scores of 26-24, 25-22 and 25-19.

Three seniors — Audrey Carroll, Arielle Estes and Allie Magers — paced South Forsyth with six kills apiece. Magers added three blocks, while Carroll contributed 13 digs and three aces.

Bridge Gallivan compiled three kills, three aces and eight digs.

Esha Biran led the War Eagles with 13 assists and chipped in with eight digs. Ansley Davis posted eight assists and seven digs. Angelica Conde matched Gallivan and Biran with eight digs of her own.

Now 17-16 on the year, sixth-seeded South Forsyth will meet No. 3 seed West Forsyth in the first round of the region tournament at 5 p.m. Oct. 11 at Denmark.

North Forsyth falls to St. Pius X

In a non-region matchup between two of the top teams in Class 6A, No. 5 North Forsyth came up short against third-ranked St. Pius X Thursday in DeKalb County.

The Raiders battled in all three sets but fell in each of them by narrow margins — 25-21, 25-23 and 25-23.

North Forsyth (38-6) will host the Region 8-6A tournament next week. The top-seeded Raiders will await the winner of the 4-5 matchup in an Oct. 12 semifinal.