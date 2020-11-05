WEEK 10 PRIMER: Denmark, South set to ignite region rivalry

West Forsyth at Gainesville

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bobby Gruhn Field in Gainesville.

Records, rankings: West Forsyth is 4-3 and unranked in Class 7A; Gainesville is 5-2 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: Gainesville leads 3-1.

Last meeting: Gainesville won 58-28 in 2013.

What to know: West Forsyth and Gainesville enter Friday's game with wins in back-to-back region contests.

West has faced Gainesville four times in school history, most notably in 2012 when the Wolverines forced current Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson into four interceptions in a 32-30 win. West handed South Forsyth its first region loss two weeks ago, then beat Forsyth Central last week 21-0. West QB Keegan Stover tossed three touchdowns, including two to TJ Jennings, while the Wolverines racked up nearly 200 rushing yards despite missing running back Daba Fofana, who isn't expected to play against Gainesville. Kobe Haynes (59 tackles, 10 TFL), Drew Southern (56 tackles), Hudson Posey (50 tackles, 7 TFL) and Jay Helstone (49 tackles, 7 1/2 TFL) are the Wolverines' leading tacklers, and they'll be tasked with trying to slow Gainesville's duo of Gionni Williams and Naim Cheeks.

South Forsyth at Denmark

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Denmark High School in Alpharetta.

Records, rankings: South Forsyth is 4-2 and unranked in Class 7A; Denmark is 3-3 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: These teams have never met.

Last meeting: N/A.

What to know: The first-ever meeting between these south Forsyth rivals, Denmark and South Forsyth have plenty on the line.

Denmark had a bye last week but looked dominant two weeks ago during a 52-14 win against Lambert. QB Aaron McLaughlin has accounted for more than 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns in the past four games, leading the Danes to a 3-1 record in that span. Meanwhile, Denmark's defense is holding its opponents to an average of eight points per game since opening region play. A win against South, and a Gainesville win against West Forsyth, would set the Danes up with a de facto first-place game next week against the Red Elephants. However, if both South and West win, it would create a three-way tie for first place.

South started the season on fire, combining to outscore its first four opponents by more than 100 points, but the War Eagles fell in overtime to West Forsyth, then lost last week against Gainesville. After scoring at least 34 points in their first five games, Gainesville held the War Eagles to an uncharacteristic 14 points. Still, tight end Devin McGlockton was responsible for more than half of the War Eagles' total offense against Gainesville, tallying a career-high 154 yards on nine receptions (tied for a career high). For the second straight week, South looks to hand an opponent its first region loss of the season.

Lambert at Forsyth Central

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Cumming.

Records, rankings: Lambert is 4-4 and unranked in Class 7A; Forsyth Central is 3-3 and unranked in Class 7A.

Series history: Lambert leads 4-2.

Last meeting: Forsyth Central won 29-22 in 2019.

What to know: In a game that was moved from The Horn, Forsyth Central faces Lambert in a game each team needs to win to stay in the playoff picture.

Lambert opened the season 4-0, but a loss to Central would all but eliminate the Longhorns, who are 0-4 in Region 6-7A with only one game remaining (Nov. 11 vs. West Forsyth). Lambert turned the ball over six times last week against North Forsyth, throwing four interceptions and fumbling twice. The Longhorns will need to take better care of the ball against a Lambert team that beat North 28-27 a couple of weeks ago.

Graham Long stepped in at quarterback for Central after Bronson Landreth left with an injury last week against West Forsyth, completing 5 of 12 passes for 80 yards, including 62 yards to tight end Devin Hill. Central averaged more than seven yards per carry in last year's win against Lambert, with Landreth scoring three times on the ground. Peyton Streko (37 carries, 224 yards, 3 TDs) leads the Bulldogs in rushing, while Carson Leak (54 tackles) has combined for 30 tackles and three tackles for loss in the past two games to lead Central's defense.