What we heard: Four noteworthy quotes from media day

“Well, the thing that jumps out at me the most is, when I took the job, I had one reservation. I’m not going to lie, it was: Will these jokers work like I want them to work, like where I come from? And I did not know the answer to that question. Everybody I talked to said they would, but I was still unsure. On June 8, I went into the weight room myself – I had not hired my strength coach at that time – so I went in there and I put it on them. The next day they showed back up, then the next day they kept coming back. So, they answered that question. I’m so amazed. This senior class is 6-24 at this point. That’s nothing that they’re proud of. They deserve better than that, and they’re going to get it. It impresses me every day when they come to work. Man, these jokers will work like nobody’s business.”

— Lambert head coach Tommy Watson on changing the culture

“I try to be as vocal as possible. I really can’t take all the credit, because within that core group of linebackers, it’s kind of like an electric connection that we all have. Like, if we walk on the field together, all of us have this understanding that we all know exactly what to do. Each of us has confidence in every person to do their job, and I think that’s what makes us so special.”

— South Forsyth senior Alec Stephens on his role as a member of the team’s linebacking corps

“We’ve got a lot of guys competing to fill that spot. I don’t know that we’ve got a Nicky Dalmolin right now, which is OK. Sometimes being able to spread the ball around and get the guys – more people involved can be a good thing. He was certainly such a target for Brady (Meitz), played some defense and some special teams. We’re probably not going to replace him right away, but try to find some guys to really fill that. It’s not going to come I don’t think from one person. I think it’s going to have to be a couple guys stepping into those shoes.”

— North Forsyth head coach Robert Craft on replacing Nicky Dalmolin

“It’s a great culture, too – a lot of Georgia boys. So, they really know what they’re doing with the recruiting process. Definitely everybody that they get, it’s very helpful to the system. That’s why they’re the Power 5 shockers. All the teams they play – the LSUs, the Alabamas. I mean, they’re always willing to win because they put in the work, they have the staff to do it. It’s just a great program to go to.”

— Denmark senior Justin Bradford on committing to Troy