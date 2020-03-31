With season hanging in balance, let’s give these seniors something positive

It hit me suddenly, like ripping off a band-aid.
My teammates and I sauntered over to right field, where we waited for our coach to deliver his final post-game speech of the season.
What was left to say? There we were, 3 1/2 hours from home and my high school baseball team had just been bounced from the playoffs by a school called Socastee, which is in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A once-promising season was over.
My baseball career was over.
My baseball career is over.
That simple realization brought on a rush of emotions I didn’t know were coming. The bus was dead quiet as we lined the coast and headed back down south to Bluffton.
So that was it, huh? No more fall ball, no more tournaments; no more running poles, no more shagging BP; no more Saturday mornings at the field with my dad.
That’s OK. Somewhere along U.S. Highway 17, I came to terms with it.
The Class of 2020 might not have that luxury.
Three weeks ago, the end of the season was miles ahead. Now there’s a possibility it might be in the rear view mirror.
It could be that these seniors played their last game without even realizing it. What’s worse, they now must consider that possibility while they hurry up and wait for any definitive answer regarding the spring sports season.
In the interim, the Forsyth County News sports staff would like to recognize senior classes from each school, from each sport.
What does that mean? Send us as many photos as you can. We have a bunch of archived photos, but many of those are impersonal. Send us your goofy photos, or ones of teammates hanging out off the field. You can reach me at droberts@forsythnews.com.
What I’d like to do is create a collage and run a story with each one of those collages. I want to know your favorite moment from your high school career, what you’ll remember most — in other words, all of the good things.
We’re rooting for a swift end to the coronavirus and a return to normalcy. Who knows when that will happen, or when it does, whether it will happen before the end of the school year?
Either way, let’s make sure we send these seniors out right. They’ve earned it.