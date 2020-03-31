With season hanging in balance, let’s give these seniors something positive

It hit me suddenly, like ripping off a band-aid.

My teammates and I sauntered over to right field, where we waited for our coach to deliver his final post-game speech of the season.

What was left to say? There we were, 3 1/2 hours from home and my high school baseball team had just been bounced from the playoffs by a school called Socastee, which is in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A once-promising season was over.

My baseball career was over.

My baseball career is over.

That simple realization brought on a rush of emotions I didn’t know were coming. The bus was dead quiet as we lined the coast and headed back down south to Bluffton.