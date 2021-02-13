Wrestling: Forsyth County sends 11 wrestlers to championship round

MACON — Three all-Forsyth County title bouts highlight the Class 7A state meet, with 11 area wrestlers reaching Saturday's championship round at the Macon Centreplex.

Denmark's Ethan Culbreth will face West Forsyth's Ethan Rickert in the 160-pound championship match, while North Forsyth's Tristan Graham draws Forsyth Central's Avery Krippner to decide the 182 championship, and Lambert's Thomas Dossett will wrestle West Forsyth's Dylan Fairchild in the 285 match.

Rickert scored a 10-7 decision against Culbreth last weekend at the Region 6-7A traditionals to win a region title. Krippner topped Graham last weekend, 6-2, while Fairchild pinned Dossett in the region championship.

West had four wrestlers reach the championship round in Reed Walker (106), Noah Danforth (113), Rickert and Fairchild.

Walker won a rematch with Camden County's Daniel Fredricks, advancing on a 9-5 decision to reach the state championship match with Lowndes' Hunter McCullough.

Danforth earned a 5-3 win against Lowndes' Ethan McCullough in the semifinals, scoring two third-period points to grab the lead. Danforth will face Cherokee's Jacob Silka, who pinned Camden County's Matt Morton.

Lambert's Dylan Lobdell won in dramatic fashion Friday, scoring two points off a takedown in overtime to win 9-7 against Camden County's Porter Bryant. Lobdell will face Colquitt County's Jeremy Paradice in the championship match.

North's Bentley Wheeler pinned his way to the 152-pound semifinals after a first-round bye, using a big first period against Walton's Logan Madsen to claim a 6-2 lead. Wheeler, who topped Madsen 9-4, will wrestle Roswell's Christian Cartier in the championship round.

A third-period reversal allowed Forsyth Central's Zac Redecker to squeeze past Mill Creek's Gavin Guerra and into the second round, where Central's 195-pound wrestler pinned Tift County's Dalton Hancock, then Harrison's Peyton Quathamer to reach the finals — neither match made it out of the first period. Redecker will draw Brookwood's Landon Moss, who narrowly beat West's Spencer Bovenizer, 6-2, in the quarterfinals.