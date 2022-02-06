Wrestling: Forsyth County sends 22 wrestlers to state meet

Nearly two dozen Forsyth County wrestlers will have a chance to win a state title next week at the Class 7A state championship meet in Macon.

West Forsyth's Reed Walker [113 pounds], South Forsyth's Cole Williams [195], and Lambert's Thomas Dossett [285] each finished first Saturday at the Class 7A Section A tournament, leading a collective of 22 Forsyth County wrestlers who punched their ticket to next week's state meet.

North Forsyth led all county schools with seven qualifiers, while West Forsyth followed with six and Lambert had four. Forsyth Central and Denmark each qualified two wrestlers, and South Forsyth had one.

The top six sectional placers in each weight class earned a spot at the state meet, which will begin 1 p.m. Friday at the Macon Centreplex.

Forsyth Central's Cameron Haynie and North Forsyth's Arcadian Eaton each made it through the first two rounds unscathed Saturday before falling in the 106-pound semifinals. The two met in the third-place match, with Haynie scoring a 15-1 decision.

Walker cruised through the field Saturday, using back-to-back pins to reach the 113-pound semifinals, where a 14-5 decision propelled him in into the finals. Walker pinned Lowndes' Hunter McCullough to finish as the sectional champion. Meanwhile, Lambert's Camren May won twice in the consolation bracket after falling to McCullough in the semifinals, grinding out a 2-0 win over Tift County's Sergio Martinez in the third-place match.

West Forsyth's Noah Amick won his first two matches in the 120-pound bracket via pin before falling to Lowndes' Ethan McCullough. Amick rallied to a third-place finish after a pair of narrow wins, first 8-6 over Denmark's Josh Wayland then 9-8 against North Paulding's Made Brown. Wayland rebounded in the fifth-place match with a 2-1 win against North Gwinnett's Josh Stephenson to qualify for the state meet.

West Forsyth's Noah Danforth racked up three straight pins at 126 to reach the finalsere he fell to Colquitt County's Ethan Sellers to finish second.

West Forsyth's Tony Tanory and Denmark's Zach Recker met in the fifth-place match at 132, with Tanory pulling out a 7-4 victory. Tanory used a tech fall and 4-3 win in the consolation bracket to reach the fifth-place match, while Recker collected two straight pins to reach the semifinals before a loss to eventual sectional champion Logan Paradice.

Reigning state champion Bentley Wheeler ran up against Camden County's Konlin Weaver in the 145-pound finals and fell 4-2 to finish second. Lambert's Dylan Lobdell lost to Weaver in the semifinals, then pinned Colquitt County's Michael Bledsoe to reach the third-place match and finish fourth.

North Forsyth's Christopher Henderson fell in the 152-pound quarterfinals but won 6-1 over North Paulding's Landon Hicks then pinned Denmark's Kolby McCoy before falling to Braulio Cavazos. Henderson prevailed in the fifth-place match against Colquitt County's Russell Flowers after Flowers exited with an injury.

Lambert's Elijah Castillo dominated with a pair of pins right out of the gate before a 5-4 loss to North Paulding's Micah Green. Castillo reached the third-place match after an 11-7 win against Marietta's Ely Earley, then fell by pin to Camden County's Christopher Zuzich to place fourth at 160 pounds. West Forsyth's Caide Daltro fell 5-3 to Earley in the fifth-place match to finish sixth.

North Forsyth's William Verdirame also pinned his first two opponents Saturday but fell 5-3 to Colquitt County's Jesus Grijalva then 12-1 to Harrison's Landon Jones in the fifth-place match to finish sixth at 170 pounds.

North Forsyth's Tristan Graham pinned Harrison's Patrick Ford, then won 2-1 against Camden County's Christopher Schwarting and 11-3 over North Paulding's Matthew Veiga to reach the 182-pound finals, where he fell 3-0 to Mountain View's Armond Jones to finish second.

The 195-pound finals featured a rematch of last weekend's Region 6-7A championship — as well as the same exact score — with Williams prevailing 3-2 against North Forsyth's Dylan Lyerly.

West Forsyth's Jay Helstone fell in the 220-pound quarterfinals but rallied to win three straight matches to reach the third-place match, where he fell to Camden County's Deonte Dozier to place fourth.

Forsyth County produced three state qualifiers at 285 pounds, with Dossett topping North Forsyth's Eli Edwards 3-0 in the finals. Dossett reached the finals after a pin and a couple of decisions, while Edwards racked up three straight pins to reach the finals. One of Edwards' pins came against Forsyth Central's Luke Sacchetti, who also pinned his way to the semifinals. Sacchetti won in the fifth-place match to qualify for the state meet after a forfeit by Camden County's Anthony Yancey.