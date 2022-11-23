Wrestling: Forsyth teams collect wins in Wolverines Thanksgiving Duals

West Forsyth wrestling hosted the Wolverine Thanksgiving Duals Tuesday and brought along some Forsyth competition, with North Forsyth, Lambert, Denmark and South Forsyth also featuring.

There was no stopping North, as the Raiders went undefeated, destroying anyone who stepped onto the mat.

Against Denmark, they won, 65-18. Michael Gryder got a pin in 40 seconds. In a 67-10 victory against Sequoyah, Seth Daughtery got a quick pin in a span of 20 seconds. They also routed Roswell (75-4) and Woodstock (70-3).

The most competitive match that grabbed the crowd's attention was when North faced West A. Despite scoring their lowest of the tournament, the Raiders pulled away for a 40-24 win.

That was the only loss the Wolverines suffered. In a 62-12 win over Denmark, junior Reed Walker officially reached 100 career victories. Santosh Bonda got the quickest pin with a time of 1:31; Amir Isnailov got the second-best time with 1:42.

In a 65-15 win against Woodstock, Noah Danforth pinned his opponent in 23 seconds, then Connor Kelley got his pin in 58 seconds. They also won against Sequoyah, 58-15.

Denmark collected three wins from Roswell (48-21), Sequoyah (41-30) and Woodstock (57-10).

As an individual, Cole Williams recorded a perfect 5-0 record for the South Forsyth War Eagles.

South defeated West B in a close match, 39-36. However, the War Eagles fell to Lassiter 42-37, and Lambert, 42-25.

Lambert defeated West B, as well, 39-36.