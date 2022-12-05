Wrestling Roundup: War Eagles finish runner-up, Bulldogs place 3rd at Santa Slam

The South Forsyth wrestling team came up narrowly short in pursuit of winning the Santa Slam over the weekend in the War Eagles' own gymnasium.

After finishing Day 1 in first place, South Forsyth sent six wrestlers to the finals of their respective weight classes. Three of the War Eagles came out on top, but it wasn't quite enough to hold off champion Dunwoody.

South Forsyth did, however, secure second place ahead of local rival Forsyth Central, which came in third.

Nathan Reid (113 pounds), Cole Turner (165) and Cole Williams (215) emerged victorious for the War Eagles in their title bouts. Owen Wardle, Mikey Meersman and Andrew Meersman each finished runner-up.

Forsyth Central landed a pair of individual titles from Connor O'Neil and Luke Sacchetti. Cameron Haynie and Preston Kerr both placed second.

North Forsyth wins Mountain View Duals

North Forsyth continued its unbeaten start to the season with a sweep of its three matches Saturday in the Mountain View Duals.

Competing in the quad event, the Raiders jumped out early in each of their matches, cruising to a 43-27 win over Woodland (Bartow), a 51-24 triumph against Etowah and a 60-16 win versus the hosts.

Now 15-0 on the season, North Forsyth will look to remain undefeated next weekend at the Lassiter Duals.

Wolverines place 7th at Southern Slam

Despite only bringing 10 wrestlers to the Southern Slam, West Forsyth finished seventh out of 38 teams in the prestigious event over the weekend in Taylors, South Carolina.

Noah Danforth produced the team's best individual placement, coming in third overall. The junior also earned his 100th win for the Wolverines.

Of the other nine West Forsyth competitors, six of them also finished in the top eight, including Matthew Rogers (4th) and Reed Walker (5th).