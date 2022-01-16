Wrestling: Trio of Forsyth County teams reach state duals tournament

The stage is set for the 2022 Class 7A duals state tournament, with three Forsyth County wrestling teams making up nearly half of the field.

North Forsyth, West Forsyth and Lambert each won twice Saturday to advance to next weekend's eight-team state tournament at Lambert High School.

The Region 6-7A champion Raiders steamrolled their way through the prelims, winning 69-6 against Collins Hill before beating McEachern 63-13.

Second-seeded West traveled to Brookwood and upset the Region 4-7A Broncos 39-30 after a convincing 48-19 victory against North Gwinnett in the first bout of the day.

Lambert also earned a couple of impressive wins at East Coweta, toppling No. 2 seed Mountain View before handing the Region 2-7A champion Indians a 47-27 loss to reach the state tournament.

North racked up a staggering 11 pins against Collins Hill, including six straight to start the match. The Raiders collected eight more against McEachern, as Arcadian Eaton [106], Michael Gryder [120], Christopher Henderson [145], Bentley Wheeler [152], Cale Bissell [160], Tristan Graham [182] each picked up their second pin of the day.

West scored six pins in the first match against North Gwinnett, each coming in the first period. Riley Michaud [106], Reed Walker [113], Noah Amick [126] and Noah Danforth [132] collected quick pins to give the Wolverines an early 24-6 lead.

North Gwinnett used a pin, a major decision and a minor decision to get within striking distance, but Bryson Rogers won 5-0 at 182 and Zane Brooks won 13-10 at 195, then back-to-back pins by Joe Zereini [220] and Jay Helstone [285] secured the win for West.

Walker and Amick led the Wolverines off with two straight pins against Brookwood before the Broncos rallied to tie the match with two decisions and a pin.

D.J. Little's 8-2 win over Joshua Hillmer at 145 put West ahead by three points, but the lead was short-lived as two more decisions and another pin allowed Brookwood to move in front 24-15.

However, the meat of West's lineup delivered four straight pins courtesy of Rogers, Brooks, Helstone and Zereini to represent a 24-point swing and lock up the win for the Wolverines.