Wrestling: West Forsyth dominates Hook 'Em Holiday Clash

Forsyth County schools accounted for the top-two finishers, three of the top six and four of the top 10 during the Hook 'Em Holiday Clash Thursday and Friday at Lambert.

As a result of their dominant performance, the West Forsyth Wolverines’ A team peaked at 198.0 points in their first-place finish. North Forsyth came in second place with a score of 179.0. Lambert placed sixth with 117.5. South Forsyth finished 10th with a score of 92.5. Lastly, the Wolverines' B team placed 28th overall out of 40 teams with a score of 43.0.

“We took a gamble of taking five days off for Christmas, so we only had two practices coming into this tournament," Wolverines head coach Evan Goff said. "We had some young guys do big things this weekend. I’m proud of our guys responding to some time off.”

From Day 1, West Forsyth controlled early and never gave North Forsyth a fighting chance to take first place, carrying a 114-102 lead into the final day.

Reed Walker was the one who led the Wolverines. He was able to win the 120-pound weight class and defeat Hunter Kegley, a wrestler from Glynn Academy.

“I did pretty good, because I came off being sick for three weeks,” Walker said on his performance. "I did better than I thought I would do."

Walker recorded three pins Thursday in a total of 1:32. Friday, the junior earned a 6-3 decision in the semifinals before pinning Kegley in the title bout.

“I was impressed because we came off with just two practices,” Walker said on the team's success.

“Reed needed this performance this weekend,” Goff said of Walker (33-4). “He’s won a lot this season, but he’s also lost more than he’s used to. He’s adjusting to being a smaller guy with a bigger weight. He wrestled with that swag. He was confident and when he does, he’s tough to deal with. He’s not just good on position, he got a lot of ways to beat you.”

From the Wolverines’ B team, Wyatt Tahan came in fourth place.

On the West Forsyth A squad, Noah Danforth earned third place with a win in his 138 weight class. Cale Ewing placed fourth in the 150 weight class. Caide Daltro placed second in the 165 weight class. Matthew Rogers just got by to place sixth in the 175 weight class. Walter Tinney placed fourth in the 190 weight class.

From North Forsyth, Michael Gryder placed first in the 126 weight class over Santosh Bonda from West Forsyth. Collin Miller earned first place in the 215 weight class. Reece Meyers placed fifth place in the 120 weight class. Colin Kelley placed fifth place in the 190 weight class. Seth Daughter placed third in the 285 weight class with a win over Sean Jones from West Forsyth.

From Lambert, Dylan Lobdell earned first place in the 157 weight class. Sri Dhananbalan placed fourth place in the 113 weight class. Alexander Kelly placed second in the 150 weight class. Elijah Castillo placed fifth in the 175 weight class.

From South Forsyth, Andrew Meersman placed fifth in the 150 weight class. Cole Williams placed third in the 215 weight class.