Wrestling: Wolverines edge Horns for region title; Bulldogs, War Eagles also advance

In a matter of seconds, West Forsyth's wrestling team went from trailing Lambert by 14 points to landing a 37-33 victory to capture the Region 6-7A Duals championship Saturday at home.

That's what happens when the match ends with three straight weight classes where the Longhorns forfeited six points apiece to the Wolverines. While the title bout ended in anticlimactic fashion, it still resulted in West Forsyth's fourth region championship in the past five years.

“This game is all about matchups,” Wolverines head coach Evan Goff said. “Lambert imposes a tough matchup for a lot of teams. We’re really good where they’re really good. Those matches are swing matches that go back and forth. Whereas, when Lambert wrestles a lot of other teams, they win all of those matches.

“We were tough enough to not give up bonus points even in our losses, that’s what makes our team good. We have a lot of guys who can get those bonuses, and we had a lot of guys who didn’t get pinned, which is what had to happen for us to win that.”

Even still, Goff admitted that the showing by his team didn't come close to matching its potential.

“We knew going in there were some weights where they were one-sided favored and some weights where we were one-sided favored,” Goff said. “There were four or five matches in the middle that we knew were going to be dogfights.

“Quite honestly, I don’t know if we could have wrestled any worse in a few of those matches. But part of a good program is being able to fill all of the weights. We had some good kids who received forfeits. It’s not like they gave us freebies there. Those kids were tough wrestlers.”

Needless to say, Goff expects a better overall showing from his team when the Wolverines host a Class 7A state prelims quad at 10 a.m. Jan. 14.

West Forsyth will meet Colquitt County in the first round. Also attending will be Harrison and Peachtree Ridge. The winners of the two opening matches will battle for a berth in the state championship tournament to be held Jan. 21 at Buford.

“We’re going to get better, and we’re going to fix some of those mistakes,” Goff said. “I think once our last three guys knew the match was wrapped up — best they could get was 37-36 to us. I don’t know that they wrestled with the same level of focus, knowing that their match really didn’t matter.

“We know it does matter, but it’s just different. The psyche they approach that match with, it could have affected them. … If we had to count on those wins to win that match, I think you would have seen a different outcome.”

As a No. 2 seed for the state prelims, Lambert will head to North Paulding. The Longhorns will open against Lowndes, needing a pair of wins to reach the eight-team finals.

Forsyth Central and South Forsyth also advanced to the 7A state prelims after finishing third and fourth, respectively, in the region duals.

The Bulldogs and War Eagles actually produced the match of the day, as the two rivals finished tied at 36-all in their bout. Forsyth Central won on criteria (fewer forfeits) but couldn't challenge for true second, having lost to Lambert in the semifinals.

With the results, the Bulldogs are set to make the short trip to North Gwinnett, where they will open against Richmond Hill. Meanwhile, the War Eagles draw the unenviable assignment of traveling to Camden County — winner of eight consecutive state titles.

South Forsyth routed Milton in the first round (55-15) with sixth-seeded Forsyth Central upsetting No. 3 seed Denmark (42-31) on the other mat.

West Forsyth cruised past South Forsyth (52-18) in one semifinal, while Lambert rallied past Forsyth Central (47-33) in the other.

The Bulldogs and War Eagles secured bids to the state prelims with resounding wins over the Eagles (49-24) and Danes (54-28), respectively.

It remains to be seen how the local teams will perform in the state prelims, but the competitive nature of the region duals suggests the number of talented wrestlers remains high in Forsyth County.

“There are still a lot of state placers from last year hanging around in this region,” Goff said. “I know we lost a lot losing North. … It’s not going anywhere.

“We’re losing four guys last year and most of our team will return. You’re going to continue to see this region do well.”