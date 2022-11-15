Wrestling: Wolverines win Patriot Duals; Danes finish runner-up in own tourney

West Forsyth wrestling easily swept its way to the Patriot Duals title Saturday at Paulding County.
The Wolverines finished 5-0, downing Walnut Grove (54-21), Kell (60-18), Bremen (63-18), South Gwinnett (60-24) and Northwest Whitfield (54-22).
Seven West Forsyth wrestlers went undefeated on the day. Those included reigning state champions Reed Walker and Noah Danforth, competing at 120 and 138 pounds, respectively.
Other Wolverines who finished undefeated were Santosh Bonda (126 pounds), Carter Amick (144), Caide Daltro (165), Matthew Rogers (175) and Joe Zereini (215).
Denmark places 2nd at Dane Duals
In a season-opening home tournament, Denmark managed a runner-up finish, falling to powerhouse Gilmer in the championship match, Saturday in the Dane Duals.
The Danes' run to the finals included wins over Alpharetta (46-24) and Cambridge (39-36). Results of the teams' other matches were unavailable.