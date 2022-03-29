By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Baseball: Pinecrest Academy alum Ryan McCarthy named SoCon POTW
McCarthy1_web_040519.jpg
Pinecrest Academy alum Ryan McCarthy swings at a pitch during his sophomore year with The Citadel. Photo courtesy The Citadel Athletic Department

Pinecrest Academy alum Ryan McCarthy was named Southern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, the league office announced.

McCarthy went 7-for-15 with two home runs, a double, a triple, five RBIs and five runs scored during the four-game stretch. 

He had a solo home run and scored twice during The Citadel's midweek win against South Carolina, his first of three straight multi-hit games. McCarthy also went 2-for-4 in each of the Bulldogs' first two games against George Mason, launching a two-run blast Saturday in a 5-4 victory. McCarthy capped the week with a 1-for-4 performance Sunday, driving in a run and collecting his conference-leading third triple of the season. 

McCarthy also stood out on defense last week, throwing out a pair of runners at third base from his perch in right field.

McCarthy is batting .342 [27-for-79] through 23 games this season with four home runs and 18 RBIs. McCarthy is second in the Southern Conference in walks [20] and sacrifice flies [3], and his 27 runs scored rank him fifth in the conference.

McCarthy, who graduated from Pinecrest in 2017, owns a career average of .283 [191-for-675] with 22 home runs and 108 RBIs through five seasons with the Bulldogs. 