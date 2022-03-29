Baseball: Pinecrest Academy alum Ryan McCarthy named SoCon POTW

Pinecrest Academy alum Ryan McCarthy was named Southern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, the league office announced.

McCarthy went 7-for-15 with two home runs, a double, a triple, five RBIs and five runs scored during the four-game stretch.

He had a solo home run and scored twice during The Citadel's midweek win against South Carolina, his first of three straight multi-hit games. McCarthy also went 2-for-4 in each of the Bulldogs' first two games against George Mason, launching a two-run blast Saturday in a 5-4 victory. McCarthy capped the week with a 1-for-4 performance Sunday, driving in a run and collecting his conference-leading third triple of the season.

McCarthy also stood out on defense last week, throwing out a pair of runners at third base from his perch in right field.

McCarthy is batting .342 [27-for-79] through 23 games this season with four home runs and 18 RBIs. McCarthy is second in the Southern Conference in walks [20] and sacrifice flies [3], and his 27 runs scored rank him fifth in the conference.

McCarthy, who graduated from Pinecrest in 2017, owns a career average of .283 [191-for-675] with 22 home runs and 108 RBIs through five seasons with the Bulldogs.