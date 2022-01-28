Basketball: Pinecrest boys outlasted by No. 5 King's Ridge; girls fall 42-23

Pinecrest Academy's boys basketball team entered Thursday's matchup against No. 5 King's Ridge eyeing an upset.

The Paladins scored nine of the first 11 points but only four of the final 22 points, falling to their Region 6-1A Private foe 55-35.

"You've got to score more than 35 points," Pinecrest head coach Jay Lynch said. "At halftime, Oscar [Lynch] had 18 out of 20. So, we went in and we said, 'Hey, Oscar can't shoot all the shots.' The third quarter was pretty solid. We were running stuff away from that and Nick [Bohn] got some buckets. I thought we got some good open looks for our shooters, but they weren't going down. In the fourth quarter, we scored four points."

Pinecrest raced out to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter, but Liam Thomas knocked down a 3-pointer and added a bucket on the following possession to inch the Tigers within two points. Seconds later, Micah Hoover stole the ball at midcourt and threw down a two-handed dunk to tie the game with three minutes left in the quarter.

Isaac Martin drained a 3-pointer right before the end of the quarter to give King's Ridge a 14-11 lead and mark the final lead change of the game.

Oscar Lynch scored all 11 of the Paladins' first-quarter points and finished with a game-high 24 points.

Joe Frain's layup 16 seconds into the second quarter marked the first points scored by a Pinecrest player other than Lynch.

With just over two minutes left in the half, Lynch managed to shake Hoover near the corner, then corralled a pass from Nick Bohn and knock down the corner three to make it a 21-20 game.

But that's as close as the Paladins got to tying the game, as back-to-back threes by Hoover and Martin fueled an 8-0 run to close the half and give King's Ridge a 29-20 lead at halftime.

Hoover led the Tigers with 20 points.

"I thought Micah made it hard for [Lynch]," Lynch said. "The refs let him play real physical, and Micah's bigger than him and bumped him a little bit. That kind of wears him out over time, too."



Pinecrest developed a more balanced offensive approach after halftime, as Bohn scored a couple of open layups at the hoop and knocked down a free throw to take some attention off Lynch.

However, King's Ridge outscored the Paladins 14-4 in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

With 4:51 left in the game, Martin forced a steal and took it all the way to the hoop. Martin missed the layup, but Hoover came directly behind, snagging the offensive rebound and throwing down a thunderous dunk to set off the student section and give the Tigers a 49-33 lead.

Lynch nailed perhaps the shot of the season in the fourth, lobbing a desperation shot while crouched down with his back toward the basket, somehow getting the shot to fall.

Pinecrest [9-8, 2-6 Region 6-1A Private] will host Mount Pisgah at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.