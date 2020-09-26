Football: Pinecrest beats Peachtree Academy to win third straight

COVINGTON — Oscar Lynch caught a pair of touchdown passes, Pinecrest's defense had a critical fourth-down stop in the red zone late in the game, and the Paladins earned a 26-15 win over Peachtree Academy on Friday.

Lynch's first score of the game came on a wide receiver pass from Bryce Balthaser, then quarterback Breckin Barbee found Lynch in the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game and put the game out of reach.

Colin Brown also had a 22-yard touchdown in the win.

Alex Jeffords scored on a 57-yard touchdown in the first quarter but reportedly suffered an injury and was taken off the field by an ambulance.

Pinecrest, which has won three straight games, is back in action at 7 p.m. Friday at Southern Christian.