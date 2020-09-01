PREVIEW: Pinecrest looking for wins, no matter the opponent

Pinecrest Academy will look different this year.

Gone is high-profile head coach Terance Mathis, off to play college football went Joey Kiernan (Birmingham Southern), Ethan Massey (Berry College) and Peter Haynes (Troy University), and the Paladins are taking a break from GHSA 11-man football.

New head coach and athletic director Shawn Coury will guide the program’s foray into GAPPS 8-man football, a move the Paladins made after rostering just 18 players for the upcoming season.

Still, despite the low numbers, Coury expects the Paladins to remain competitive.

“You might say, ‘Well, you’re just a small team.’ Well yeah, we’re a small team with a bunch of hungry kids that want to do what they’re coached to do as hard as they possibly can,” Coury said. “To me, a small team in that sense still leads to being a successful team.”