Soccer: Kane named United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American

Recent Pinecrest Academy graduate Brendan Kane was named to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America team, the organization announced Thursday.

Kane finished with a 4.19 GPA and is one of 52 boys soccer players in the country named to the academic team. A total of 121 high school soccer players receive the annual award.

Kane, a key defender for the Paladins, was named Class 1A Private Area 8 Player of the Year and will play soccer at Rhodes College in Tennessee. Pinecrest enjoyed a 6-2 start to the 2020 season before it was cut short because of COVID-19.

The United Soccer Coaches also recognized a pair of Lambert girls soccer players earlier this month in Madison Haugen and Sydney Hennessy.