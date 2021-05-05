Soccer: Pinecrest girls knock off First Presbyterian to reach Final Four

Pinecrest Academy's girls soccer team earned its second playoff win over a ranked team Tuesday, toppling third-ranked and previously undefeated First Presbyterian Day School 3-1 to reach the Class 1A Private Final Four.
Ivey Crain scored her first of two goals 18 minutes into the match, and the Paladins carried a 1-0 lead into halftime. Sofia Alvarez Del Pino broke a 1-1 tie in the 67th minute, then Crain struck again with 9:25 remaining to make it 3-1. Crain now owns nine goals through three matches in the playoffs.
Pinecrest, the fourth seed out of Region 6-1A Private, has outscored its three playoff opponents 10-1, including a 5-0 win last week against then-ranked No. 4 Hebron Christian.
The Paladins (11-6) will face the Whitfield Academy/Atlanta International winner May 10 in the Class 1A Private Final Four.