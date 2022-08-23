Soccer: Pinecrest graduate Ivey Crain named CAA Rookie of the Week

Pinecrest Academy product Ivey Crain racked up 155 goals during her high school career. The William and Mary freshman wasted no time in finding the back of the net for her collegiate team.
In William and Mary's regular-season opener, Crain scored two goals — within 90 seconds of each other — during a 4-3 defeat against Virginia Tech Aug. 18 at home. For her exploits, the former Paladins star earned Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week honors to begin the season.
The two-goal haul, which came late in the first half and turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead, put Crain in rare company.
Prior to the performance, William and Mary hadn't seen a player score twice in a match since 2018. Crain became the program's first player to score twice in an opener since 2015. The lone goal-scorer in the Class A Private state championship game in the spring, Crain is the first William and Mary rookie to score two goals in an opener since 2005.