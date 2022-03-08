Soccer: Second-half rally leads Pinecrest boys past Lakeview

Colin Brown had just give Pinecrest Academy the lead when Tom Paleaz collected his second yellow card of the game.
The penalty meant the Paladins would play the last 46 minutes of Monday's match with a one-player disadvantage.
No problem.
Pinecrest's boys soccer team added three more goals — scoring more with 10 players than they did with 11 players — while holding Lakeview Academy scoreless in the second half, collecting a 5-1 victory over the Lions.
Lakeview broke the scoreless tie when Sam Perrott capitalized on a mistake by the Paladins' back line, snatching possession right in front of the goal and putting a shot in the back of the net to make it 1-0 with 16:04 until halftime.
Pinecrest answered when Dylan Dennis lofted a corner kick toward the box and Michael Kutter jumped up to greet it, sending a header into goal to knot the game 1-1.
The Paladins opened the second half with their second set-piece goal as Brown drilled a corner kick into the back right of the net from about 30 yards out.
GOAL! Colin Brown finds the corner of the net on this free kick to give Pinecrest a 2-1 lead, 36:24 remaining. pic.twitter.com/Z4ZsXlT1gu— David Roberts (@FCNDavidRoberts) March 8, 2022
Pinecrest coach Domenic Martelli said the team has found some success on set-piece plays this season.
"Here and there. I mean, you have a great header from Michael Kutter," he said. "The goal he scored last week against Cherokee Bluff was a wonderful header. Same thing — I think we could have more of those headers. If we put ourselves in those situations and give a good ball, we're going to give ourselves a good chance to score."
Pinecrest dominated possession in the second half despite playing at a disadvantage, raining down chances in the attacking third.
Brown had a chance to add to Pinecrest's lead with 14:55 left in the game after a Lakeview handball in front of goal, but the Lions keeper Richard Coyle blocked the shot.
Pinecrest didn't have to wait long for another chance, though, as Kutter delivered a beautiful assist on a free kick from 41 yards away, then Christian Sobb added back-to-back goals within 62 seconds of each other to make it 5-1.
Sobb drilled his first goal past Coyle's right from 25 yards out, then beat Lakeview's keeper to the right to have an open shot at goal, which he took.
Pinecrest [5-5, 2-0 Region 6-1A Private] will test itself against Forsyth Central at 7 p.m. Friday before continuing region play March 15 against The Weber School.
"I'd like us to get a little bit better," Martelli said. "We'll see on Friday when we play Central. To me, I think they're the best team in Forsyth right now, in both boys and girls. Denmark's doing well too, but I think they've proven [themselves] already playing some good games. So, that'll be a good test for the boys."