Soccer: Second-half rally leads Pinecrest boys past Lakeview

Colin Brown had just give Pinecrest Academy the lead when Tom Paleaz collected his second yellow card of the game.

The penalty meant the Paladins would play the last 46 minutes of Monday's match with a one-player disadvantage.

No problem.

Pinecrest's boys soccer team added three more goals — scoring more with 10 players than they did with 11 players — while holding Lakeview Academy scoreless in the second half, collecting a 5-1 victory over the Lions.

Lakeview broke the scoreless tie when Sam Perrott capitalized on a mistake by the Paladins' back line, snatching possession right in front of the goal and putting a shot in the back of the net to make it 1-0 with 16:04 until halftime.

Pinecrest answered when Dylan Dennis lofted a corner kick toward the box and Michael Kutter jumped up to greet it, sending a header into goal to knot the game 1-1.

The Paladins opened the second half with their second set-piece goal as Brown drilled a corner kick into the back right of the net from about 30 yards out.