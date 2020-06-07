2020 ALL-COUNTY BOYS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Will Fullett, South Forsyth

Will actually got a chance to play doubles with Jack at South Forsyth, and the two brothers won a state championship together in 2018, when Jack was a senior and Will was a sophomore.

"It was great," Will said of playing doubles with his brother. "It was unexpected because we normally fight at home, but it wasn't too bad on the court. My mom came and she was laughing the whole time we were on the court together."

Fullett, who TennisRecruiting.net rates as the No. 3 player in the state, will play Division I tennis next year at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Fullett and the War Eagles were untouchable during a shortened 2020 season. He finished 8-0, while South Forsyth went 11-0, including a pair of 5-0 wins against North Forsyth and West Forsyth, and a 3-0 win against Denmark to win the South Forsyth Invitational. - photo by Ben Hendren "Will is going be terrific for us," Wofford tennis coach Rod Ray said in November. "He plays a style that is fast and furious. He can hit winners and bait his opponents into playing poorly. Will can do it all: attack, defend, serve and return. He's tough and has good touch. I can't wait to coach him."

Fullett sees himself as a nuisance on the court, always thinking one step ahead. He's someone who can return an opponent's best shot and force them to do it again.

"I'd probably say movement," Fullett said. "I'm very good at getting balls back and annoying people a lot. They hit a good shot and I get it back, then they have to hit one more shot and they just get frustrated."

Right now, Fullett is focused on training and hopes to play in a couple of tournaments later this month. He played in a tournament in January, then a handful of matches during the school season, but has only been able to practice since March.

It'll be a challenge to knock off the rust, but Fullett has learned plenty from being a full-time student-athlete, as well as a rising star on the junior tennis circuit.

"Focus and trying to manage time, because it's a lot of practice and tournaments and long weekends and stuff," Fullett said, "then trying to manage that with school and trying to get all my homework done every day."

Fullett is undecided on his major, but knows he wants to go into physical therapy.

As for tennis, he'll continue playing competitively as long as he's able, though he isn't in any rush to get through the next four years.

"One step at a time," Fullett said, "but I guess through Wofford I'd like to play all four years, then I was hoping maybe to play a couple pro tournaments and see how that goes."