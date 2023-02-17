Basketball: South Forsyth crowned Region 6-7A champions

On Thursday, the South Forsyth War Eagles girls basketball team met the Lambert Longhorns in the Region 6-7A championship at West Forsyth High.

The War Eagles took command early and never looked back, as they defeat the Longhorns, 59-48.

South Forsyth senior center Ava McGlockton set the tone defensively. She recorded a block on a Longhorns' drive along the baseline to set up Maggie Thompson settling her feet and drilling a 3-pointer.

Senior guard Clara Morris looked to drive into the paint, but instead kicked it out to Thompson — who was left wide open to make another 3-pointer. Afterward, she made a free throw for a 9-2 lead.

Annarose Tyre connected with Shelby Lawrence for a 3-pointer. Lawrence’s drive on two War Eagles for a layup, and ​Mackenzie Weyer’s 3-pointer gave the Longhorns the lead.

However, Thompson reclaimed the lead for top-seeded South Forsyth (24-3) with a pair of free throws to end the quarter with an 11-10 advantage.

​Jadyn Kniceley stole the pass and on her way to the rim. The War Eagles junior got fouled as the basket went in for an and-1. Thanks to the War Eagles' full-court pressure, she was able to score again off a turnover.

The War Eagles, who have now won 16 games in a row, were demonstrating why they have the best defense in Forsyth County and the region. South forced Lambert’s head coach Brian Moon to call a timeout to avoid getting a 10-second violation.

Although it didn’t help, as Lambert still turned the ball over. The War Eagles turned the turnover into points with McGlockton shooting a fadeaway jumper.

Tyre snapped the cold slump with a wide-open 3-pointer and end the War Eagles' 9-0 run.

Sharon Tolliver showcased her vertical by out-rebounding two Lambert players. The ball found Morris, and she made the defense pay with a beyond-the-arc shot.

Both teams took wasted no time getting their offense clicking, with Weyer and Morris exchanging 3-pointers to begin the second half.

Kniceley spotted Morris wide open at the top of the key. The region player of the year initially tried to find an open teammate, but Longhorns were getting past the screens. She opted to take matters into her own hands and made a triple for a 10-point cushion.

The play that amped up the War Eagles’ student section was when Tolliver collected a steal and used her speed to dash to the rim. In front of her was a Longhorn in the paint, so she euro-stepped her way into a layup.

Despite tight defense and with no hesitation, Weyer hit a 3 in Tolliver's face at the beginning of the shot clock to cut the War Eagles' lead to six.

A minute into the fourth quarter, Morris called for a screen and used it to get by the defender. It was enough separation for her to sink the 3-pointer.

No. 2 seed Lambert (20-7) was picking up some momentum in the final five minutes of the final period. Weyer got a second-chance point from grabbing an offensive rebound. Then Lawrence’s pull-up mid-range jumper on McGlockton brought them within six points.

The War Eagles stayed ahead by multiple possessions, though, and didn’t give Lambert any hope of a comeback.