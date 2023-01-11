Basketball: South Forsyth girls crush Lambert

On Tuesday, the South Forsyth War Eagles girls basketball team proved they're the best team in the county. The War Eagles collected their fourth victory against a Forsyth County team by beating Lambert, 54-29, at home for their sixth straight win.

“Our teamwork,” senior guard Clara Morris said on what worked well Tuesday night. “We transitioned so well tonight.”

Lambert didn’t start off the game on a good note, as its first possession resulted in a turnover. On the other end, Morris got sent to the line after drawing a foul. She knocked down both free throws for the first points of the game.

The Longhorns had chances to get their first points but used too much force on their layups.

Off the inbounds, Maggie Thompson passed to Morris. who knocked down the 3-pointer out of the corner.

Due to War Eagles junior Jadyn Kniceley grabbing the offensive rebound, Sharon Tolliver dished out to Ava McGlockton in the paint, and the senior made the layup — despite being doubled-team — for an 11-0 run.

However, Lambert was able to stop the bleeding with Mackenzie Weyer’s basket.

“We wanted to come out with aggression, start fast and play strong throughout the whole game,” Morris said.

Briley Elder missed a layup, resulting in a fast break, and McGlockton scored in the paint with ease.

The Longhorns started to full-court press the War Eagles to get the ball back, but Morris was able to find a soft spot in the defense and lay the ball in to cap off the first quarter with a 17-2 score.

Lambert couldn’t find its groove still in the second quarter, as the Longhorns missed their fourth consecutive wide-open 3-pointer.

South Forsyth was getting active in grabbing the offensive rebounds. After a missed 3-pointer by Amelia Brown, Allie Meyer grabs the offensive board and got fouled trying to put a shot up.

A great sequence of defense by both teams started with Lambert's Zoe Zhuang blocking McGlockton's layup attempt. Then, Zhuang denied McGlockton the ball by tipping it ,which started a fast break for Lambert. However, Tolliver recorded a block of her own to prevent an easy layup.

Lambert scored its second basket of the game on a second-chance opportunity for LeLe Morris.

Thompson dished a nice assist to McGlockton to increase South Forsyth's lead, but Lawrence raced down the court to knock the mid-range shot before the horn could sound off.

South Forsyth went into the locker room with a 22-6 advantage.

In the third quarter, the War Eagles began the quarter hot once again by going on an 8-0, thanks to Tolliver getting her second block of the game. It led to Kniceley scoring at the rim.

The run was eventually ended with Elder knocking down her free throws.

Kniceley got in her bag by displaying her dribble moves to get by defenders and lay the ball in. Then, Lawrence made the Longhorns' first 3-pointer of the game to pull within 35-15.

Kniceley jumped the passing lane, and with Lawrence in her way, she drew the foul but still remains focused on finishing the play for an and-1.

As time was winding down, Thompson passed to McGlockton, and the North Georgia signee hit her defender with a turnaround sky hook as time expired for the War Eagle's seventh straight score and a 42-17 lead.

Despite Lambert showing some light to their offense, South Forsyth still outscored them 20-9 in the quarter.

Lambert came out in a full-court press but forgot to see Brown going down the other end, and she put the ball in the hoop with ease.

The Longhorns scored 14 points to the War Eagles’ 10 in the final period, but the hole they dug in the first half was too much to overcome.

McGlockton finished the game with 16 points and seven rebounds. Morris had 14 points, and Kniceley had 13 points and two steals.

South Forsyth (14-3, 3-0 Region 6-7A) will host Milton Jan. 13. Meanwhile, Lambert (12-5, 2-1) will battle against Forsyth Central the same night.