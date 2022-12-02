Basketball: War Eagles prevent Raiders from comeback

Clara Morris recorded 23 points and six rebounds and Ava McGlockton contributed 17 points with eight rebounds to help the South Forsyth War Eagles girls basketball team collect its fourth win of the season in a 60-51 victory over the North Forsyth Raiders Thursday night at home.

From tip-off, the War Eagles maintained control of the ballgame, leaping to a huge 21-9 lead. A North Georgia signee, McGlockton scored nine points. Morris dished a nice assist to McGlockton, who split the defense to get in the paint, for the final score of the first quarter.

South Forsyth's Sharon Tolliver shoots over North Forsyth's Meredith Franklin Thursday at home. (Photo by Paul Ward) To start the second quarter, Raiders sophomore shooting guard London Weaver posted the first bucket following an offensive rebound.

Sharon Tolliver grabbed the War Eagles' first steal of the quarter and fed it to McGlockton for a fast-break score.

On one possession, Meredith Franklin was playing great defense on Tolliver, but after a few dribble moves between her legs, she got by and got the floater to drop for a 27-13 lead.

Despite that, North Forsyth's Gabbie Gliatta registered an assist as Lindsey Pirkle nailed a tough layup to strike back.

Toward the end of the quarter, the Raiders started to full-court press the War Eagles. It led to Morris making a quick move to sprint down the middle of the lane and lay the ball up. Then Morris got back on defense and blocked Pirkle’s shot.

With 37 seconds left in the second quarter, Erin Whalen used her strength for a tough layup, hoping it would be the final bucket.

However, South Forsyth junior center Allie Meyer backed down her opponent until she saw Amelia Brown at the top of the key. Brown knocked down the triple as time expired for a halftime lead of 37-21.

North Forsyth came out rejuvenated. After a miss by the War Eagles, Josie Cheatham scored from the corner from deep to cut the score to 48-40.

With 20 seconds left, Weaver assisted Cheatham, who hits from deep again, cutting the deficit to 48-43 to end the quarter.

Raiders head coach Brad Kudlas and the bench screamed with excitement to end the quarter on a good note due to the fact they scored 22 points to South’s 11. The Raiders hit four 3s after only making one the whole first half.

It was a defensive battle in the fourth quarter, with five points separating South Forsyth from North Forsyth with two minutes to go.

McGlockton got her shot blocked by Whalen, but that didn’t distract her from keeping her head in the game and clogging the paint, refusing to let any Raiders get an easy bucket.

As a matter of fact, Maggie Thompson's bounce pass to McGlockton was the dagger that prevented a comeback.