Lacrosse: War Eagles shut out Warriors, reach 1st-ever semifinal

After gaining some revenge on Walton with an overtime win in the Sweet 16, South Forsyth reached unprecedented heights by shutting out North Cobb in an 8-0 Elite Eight victory Thursday in Acworth.

“It means everything in the world that I can still be a part of this team, make it this far and make program history,” Vollrath said.

Both teams struggled offensively out of the gate, with ground balls more prevalent than shots during the first several minutes.

Finally, South Forsyth broke the deadlock 16 seconds out of a timeout with 4:13 left in the opening period.

Andrew Adams scored the opener, and Benjamin Clark doubled the lead not much later, following up a shot by Kooper March. James Margiotta fired home with just under a minute to go in the first quarter, sending the visitors into the second stanza with a 3-0 edge.

“Offense did what it was supposed to do,” Vollrath said. “We threw at them a lot of looks. We worked on a couple of things at practice this week to try them out today.”



Hayden Mock struck early in the second quarter before another long goalless drought. Carter Petersen eventually rattled the inside of the cage for South Forsyth, which took a 5-0 lead into halftime.

With an extremely comfortable lead due to how the defense was playing, the War Eagles methodically tacked on insurance goals during the second half.

Margiotta and Petersen each scored their second goals in the third quarter, while Clark nabbed his second in the game's final minutes.

“They took the shots they were supposed to,” Vollrath said of the modest scoring output. “They didn’t force anything.”

Based on the way goalie Hawk Rhodes and the rest of the South Forsyth defense played, North Cobb could have gotten an extra 12 minutes to try to score and still might not have been able to avoid the shutout.

Arguably, the Warriors' most clear-cut chance to score came late in the third quarter. No. 4 seed North Cobb found itself on a breakaway, but Colton Postema hustled back to cause a turnover before Rhodes even had the opportunity to intervene.

“Our defense has always been amazing,” Vollrath said. “Last year when I was here as the DC and now as director, our defense has been awesome.

“We’ve had great seniors and upperclassmen both years. Our goalkeepers have been tremendous each year.”

South Forsyth (12-9) finished in a three-way tie for the fifth in Area 4-7A with Milton and Denmark, but due to beating the Danes, the sixth-seeded War Eagles entered the postseason and started its storybook run with a road win over Hillgrove.



Vollrath knows his team's semifinal contest May 9 at Lambert will be much more difficult than anything South Forsyth has faced thus far in the playoffs, but he believes the War Eagles have the ability to avenge a previous 9-4 defeat to their rival and reach the title game.

“It means our guys never gave up,” Vollrath said of reaching the Final Four. “Our guys knew exactly where they should have been ranked. We had some games here and there that didn’t go our way. Every team has that. Our region is very tough. I’m glad we were able to make it. There are some good teams who didn’t make the playoffs that should have.

“Our team knows where we should be, how good we are and how great we can be. We’re not peaking yet. We’re still going into the next game and hopefully the game after ready to get better each day.”