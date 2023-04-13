Soccer: No. 3 War Eagles hold off Mustangs, advance to 2nd round

Facing off in the opening round of the Class 7A state tournament, South Forsyth and Kennesaw Mountain each produced few shots on target in the opening half.

The War Eagles took advantage of their opportunities.

In the 14th minute, Landon Dennis lifted a shot just past the onrushing goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead.

With just over 15 minutes left in a physical first half, South Forsyth (15-1-1) drew a penalty kick when Kennesaw Mountain's goalie bulldozed freshman Ethan Elmore to the turf.

Senior Matthew Carrico dispatched the penalty before hitting Cristiano Ronaldo's signature "Siu" celebration.

Faced with a 2-0 deficit, the Mustangs started to press higher up the field and maintain more possession, forcing a few key saves from War Eagles keeper Johan Kohnen in the process.

Despite Kennesaw Mountain finishing the opening 40 minutes on the front foot, it was South Forsyth that struck first in the second half.

Less than three minutes after the restart, Dennis found the back of the net again. Tyler Vogt, who also provided the assist on Dennis' first goal, helped the sophomore striker push the advantage to 3-0.

Midway through the second half, the Mustangs finally broke through the War Eagles defense to give themselves a chance down the stretch.

But in the end, South Forsyth held on to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16.

Despite entering the postseason at No. 3 in 7A and No. 8 in the entire state, the War Eagles will hit the road in the second round after finishing runner-up in Region 6-7A. South Forsyth will travel April 18 to Norcross to face the Region 7-7A champion.