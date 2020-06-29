Softball: South Forsyth senior Segal commits to Ole Miss

South Forsyth rising senior Makenna Segal brought her recruitment to a close Monday afternoon, as the two-time Forsyth County News Player of the Year announced her commitment to play softball at Ole Miss.

Segal was the top offensive player in the county as a junior, hitting .585 with 27 RBIs and seven home runs, while collecting 43 walks — including 27 intentional walks.

She broke out as a sophomore in 2018, hammering 12 home runs and driving in 31 runs behind a .476 batting average.

South Forsyth finished as the Region 5-7A runner-up last season, reaching the second round of the Class 7A playoffs and falling to Peachtree City in a three-game series.

Segal will join an Ole Miss program that is just one season removed from an NCAA Super Regional appearance. Ole Miss finished the 2019 with a 41-20 record after bowing out to Arizona.