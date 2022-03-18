South Forsyth to retire number of former pitcher Chris Rowley, first West Point grad in MLB

Baseball took Chris Rowley all across the country.

On Friday, it will carry him back to South Forsyth High School, where the former big league pitcher will have his jersey number retired in front of friends and family.

"What's really crazy to me is, looking back specifically at my time at South, I was far from the ringmaster," Rowley said. "We had just an unbelievable amount of talent — guys who have gone on to do great things with their careers outside of baseball and in baseball. Three or four of us got drafted. Jake Drehoff, who I think is still on staff as a coach there or was recently, he made it to Double-A with Boston. Brian Adams played a little bit of pro ball, Chase Fowler got drafted. We had a ton of guys go DI and otherwise get scholarships. We had a really good team, and I think that was for me a little bit of a launching point in my career. Looking back, I was far from the centerpiece of that team."

Rowley, who graduated from South in 2009, played three seasons at the United States Military Academy at West Point before signing a free-agent deal with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013.

Rowley set several school records during a banner junior season at Army, including wins [11], shutouts [5], consecutive shutouts [4], consecutive shutout innings [29] and innings pitched [97 1/3]. In fact, the glove Rowley used during his collegiate career is exhibited at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

He signed a 60-day contract with the Blue Jays in June 2013, then posted a 4-0 record and 1.10 ERA through nine appearances in the Gulf Coast League.

Following a deployment to Europe that lasted more than 30 months, Rowley returned to win 10 games at High-A Dunedin in 2016, then posted a sterling 2.40 ERA across 116 1/3 innings the following year with Toronto's Double-A and Triple-A affiliates.

Soon after, Rowley received the call that secured his place in baseball history, becoming the first West Point baseball player to reach the major leagues. Rowley tossed 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball in his debut as the Blue Jays beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 on Aug. 12, 2017.