Baseball: Luke Fernandez's 18 K's, homer lead West Forsyth past Roswell

ROSWELL ⁠— Luke Fernandez had every right to be frustrated.

West Forsyth's ace was utterly dominant through the first five frames Thursday against Roswell, striking out the first 16 batters he faced. He even managed to fan four batters in the fifth inning after Bridger Douglas reached base on a wild strike three.

Yet, after Colby Cather's single to open the bottom of the sixth inning broke up the no-hitter, and after Brayden Whitworth drilled an RBI double into the gap two batters later to tie the game, the result of Fernandez's gem was cast into doubt for the first time all night.

That's when Fernandez took matters into his own hands.

The first batter up in the top of the seventh, Fernandez obliterated the first pitch he saw, sending it over the left-field fence to put the Wolverines back on top. Riley Poppe added a critical RBI single later in the inning that proved to be the game-winner as West held off a late Roswell rally, 3-2.

"I was a little frustrated that they came back and tied it, so I was like, 'Let's sit first-pitch fastball,' because that's kind of what I've done all year," Fernandez said. "He left it over the plate and I took a hack at it and I got a hold of it, obviously."

Brady Poppe entered the game in the seventh inning in relief of Fernandez, tasked with preserving a two-run lead.

But Adam McKelvey ignited a Roswell rally when he laced a two-strike double into right-center field to give the Hornets a runner in scoring position with nobody out.

Poppe responded by fanning the next two batters and had a chance to escape the jam unblemished, but he made a wild throw to first after fielding a dribbler, which allowed McKelvey to score and put Riley Slaughter on second with two outs.

A wild pitch moved the potential tying run within 90 feet, but Brady Poppe dialed in yet again and induced a ground ball to third baseman Riley Poppe, who fielded and threw to first to get the out.

"With the tying run on third and two strikes on the batter at the plate, options are limited," West coach Jim Ernst said. "The last thing you want to do is throw a breaking ball that goes in the dirt and goes to the screen, then all of a sudden we're tied. And then who knows?"

Poppe's save backed up a masterful outing by Fernandez, an Oklahoma State signee.

Fernandez struck out 15 last season during a win against North Paulding and collected 14 K's a week after that against North Forsyth, but Thursday's start was even more impressive, according to Ernst.

"Hands down, probably even better than that," he said. "That's what we're looking for out of him. He's our guy, he's a stud and that's what we're going to need from him when we get into region play. He gives us all confidence. He gives us confidence on that day that we're going to compete, and we love that feeling."

I really wanted to get that win for Luke. Stats aren't everything, but sometimes it's nice to wrap up that W. It looks good for the team and it feels good for the team."

Fernandez cruised through the first four innings before having to overcome a couple of disruptions. First, an ejection led to an extended break between the bottom of the fourth inning and top of the fifth, then Bridger Douglas broke up Fernandez's perfect game in the bottom half of the fifth when the third strike got away from catcher Braylan Bull.

But Fernandez followed that up by getting Slaughter to strike out swinging, collecting his 16th strikeout of the game and fourth of the frame.

"When I'm on, I'll usually find a spot in the dugout and I'll kind of go and sit there and keep my focus on the game," Fernandez said. "I won't really do too much else. Obviously, when I'm hitting I'll get ready for that, but when I find my spot I'll kind of just stay there."

McKelvey kept pace with Fernandez through four no-hit innings, striking out seven and walking three. His only blemish, really, was a walk to Hudson Brown, who swiped second and third before scoring on a RBI groundout by Gavin Culberson.

"We have something this year that we haven't had I feel like in a few years and that's team speed," Ernst said. "We find our opportunities to run and steal bags, and you saw Christian Vasquez get thrown out, and that's going to happen. But swiping a bag here and trying to advance a runner there, that's going to be something we're going to have to subscribe to this year in order to win baseball games."

Brian Garmon II, Hunter Cook and Riley Poppe each finished 1-for-3 for the Wolverines.

West [7-5] will open Region 6-7A play at 6:15 p.m. Monday at home against North Forsyth.

"If we can get that kind of consistent performance out of [Fernandez], we're going to be in good shape," Ernst said. "We really will."