Basketball: Star-studded Newton outlasts West Forsyth boys in Sweet 16

West Forsyth coach Fredrick Hurt is looking for some picture frames.

West's boys basketball team fell to Newton Saturday in the Class 7A Sweet 16, 80-59, but before then, the Wolverines became the first team in program history to reach 20 wins in a season, capture a region championship and win a playoff game.

For those accomplishments, their team picture will occupy three different spots in the locker room.

"We do a little thing, like, first team West Forsyth ever had," Hurt said. "First playoff team West Forsyth ever had. First team with a winning record West Forsyth ever had. So, that team now is going on the wall for three different things that'll be up there forever — until they tear the school down, I guess. First region championship team, first 20-win team, first team to advance in the playoffs. So their picture is going to go in three different frames in there."



West opened up Saturday's playoff game with an 11-5 lead after a series of 3-pointers — two by Jake Mooney and one by Mark Daly — and a tough bucket by Caleb Lesch.

That was just enough to shake Newton out of a first-quarter funk, as Marcus Whitlock came off the bench to knock down a three, Stephon Castle threw down a dunk and Jakai Newton drained his second 3-pointer of the quarter to fuel an 8-0 run and force a West timeout.

It didn't take long for West to answer. Despite a pair of Newton defenders in his face, Cooper Watts found Lesch all alone in the wing for a 3-pointer. But moments later, Ashton Pennamon sank a pair of free throws to give Newton a 16-14 lead and mark the final lead change of the game.

"We knew it was going to be a tall task. We had a few things we were trying to do defensively to them, and some of it worked, but then their size takes over. Then we had stretches where we had a time getting any offense, and we're not going to beat them one-on-one. We had guys step up and make big plays. I'm proud of them. I'm really proud of them. It's a hard way to end it, but not too many teams get to finish the season with a win."

West managed to stay within striking distance in the second quarter thanks to some timely rebounds by Mooney and a few determined layups resulting in plus-one opportunities. One such instance came with 4:05 left in the half, when Joe Wortman finessed his way to the rim and threw up an acrobatic layup while being fouled. He converted the three-point play to cut Newton's lead to 27-25.

"We thought we played better in the first half," Hurt said. "We were able to do a little bit more offensively. Some people think, 'OK, there's no shot clock, so you're going to take the air out of the ball.' We didn't feel like we could do that against their pressure. So, we needed to take the first good open shot we got within our offense, and we did that most of the first half. In the second half, they cranked their pressure up even more."

Newton displayed its explosiveness in bizarre fashion moments later, though, when after hitting a layup, Jakai Newton lost his shoe and remained on the offensive side of the court while trying to put it on. The Rams forced a quick turnover on the other side of the quarter and launched a full-court pass to Jakai Newton, who threw down a one-shoe dunk in front of West's student section.

Jakai Newton, an Indiana University commit, finished with 16 points, including 14 in the first half. University of Georgia commit Qua Brown finished with 17 points for the Rams, while Castle had a team-high 18 points.



Twelve of Brown's points came in the third quarter, highlighted by an alley-oop pass from Jakai Newton with 4:07 left in the third quarter to make it 48-41.

West managed to stem the tide on the following possession when Grant Moore knocked down a three, but the Rams went right back to the fast-break alley-oop. Only this time, Wortman jumped the pass and ended up with the steal. However, West's guard lost possession and Brown took the ball and slammed it into the hoop himself.



That play initiated a 13-1 run that allowed the Rams grab a 61-44 advantage heading into the final quarter.

Mooney led the Wolverines with 19 points.

West finishes the season with a 21-8 overall record.