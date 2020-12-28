Flag football: West outlasts Hillgrove to win historic state title

Dornan looked for her favorite target, Caroline Coggin, on the play but every receiver was covered. Dornan tucked the ball and sprinted for the pylon to win the game.



Two Hillgrove defenders dove and grabbed Dornan’s flags as she crossed the goal line. Dornan looked up and saw the ref’s arms shoot into the air to signal the play good.

West had won the state championship.

A la Brandi Chastain, Dornan fell to her knees and pumped her first in the air as the rest of her teammates sprinted over to initiate a celebratory dog pile.

“It’s amazing,” Dornan said. “I was saying earlier that I couldn’t imagine how I would feel, and this is beyond anything I could have ever imagined.”

When West head coach Mike Pruitt walked back to his team after accepting the state championship trophy, he motioned over to Dornan. They shared an embrace and then he handed Dornan the trophy for the team to celebrate with. Dornan gave it a big kiss and then lifted it to the sky while her teammates jumped for joy around her.

“I’ll tell you what,” Pruitt said. “These girls are just as competitive as any men’s team I’ve coached in the past — maybe more. It means just as much. I’ve coached in other big games and big venues, but this will stick out for so many unique reasons.”

Dornan finished the game completing 8 of 16 passes for two touchdowns, intercepting the ball twice on defense (once denying Hillgrove a potentially game-winning extra point), scoring another touchdown on the ground, adding an extra point and a catch for 11 yards.

Coggin kept up her red-hot performance all season as well. She caught both of Dornan’s touchdowns and threw for the first Wolverines’ touchdown in overtime. Sara Lemley made a one-hand grab on Coggin’s pass for the touchdown.