Football: Different paths lead Stewart, Streko to West Forsyth backfield

Stewart's freshman season ended about two months after he anticipated, when the Wolverines ran up against Grayson and fell 33-0.

Stewart, who at 15 years old was listed at 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, finished with eight carries for four yards against a mammoth Grayson defensive line that averaged 6-foot-4, 238 pounds.

"They were some big dudes," Stewart said. "They were pretty good, yeah. They took it to us."



While it was an injury that jumpstarted Stewart's varsity career, injury was one of few things that could slow Streko during his freshman season at Central.

"It was an up-and-down season through injuries with me," Streko said. "I had a broken hip due to a hip flexor injury in July. Came back for the first game, then three weeks later, I got my other hip — same thing. I was on offense, then switched on defense from safety to corner. But it was a good season. It was good to be a freshman playing varsity against some tougher competition. It just really gets you out there. I loved it."

He logged two tackles in his varsity debut, then added five more the following week. In Central's third game of the season against Lakeside, Streko blocked a punt that the Bulldogs corralled for a touchdown.

As a sophomore, he became more involved in Central's offense, totaling 340 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns came in a 41-14 win against Cambridge.

Streko still played defense that season — he picked off a pass against Gainesville later in the year — but admits he has always favored playing offense.

"I love the offensive side of the ball better," Streko said. "Just having the ball in your hands and making plays, you know you can be a difference in the game and win the game for your team if you need to. I mean, they say defense wins championships, but you can't win if you don't score."

Stewart and Streko have scored at least one touchdown in each of West's first two games.

The two managed just 47 combined rushing yards in the opener against Carver-Atlanta, but Stewart caught a 15-yard touchdown pass and Streko took a screen pass 46 yards for a touchdown, spinning and weaving through the Panthers' secondary.

Both players were on the field during Stewart's touchdown reception — Streko lined up in the backfield and Stewart was in the slot.

"It's been awesome having the people around us and coming to our games and watching us," Stewart said. "The first game against Carver, the run game got shut out. But with us doing what we do, and with the coaches knowing what we can do, they'll throw us passes and we can make plays from there."

Against Cartersville, West's running game was clicking. Streko exploded for 168 yards and two rushing touchdowns, while Stewart rushed for 71 yards and a score.