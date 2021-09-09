Football: Different paths lead Stewart, Streko to West Forsyth backfield

Ryder Stewart thought he had just completed his freshman football season at West Forsyth when opportunity knocked.
Starting varsity running back Daba Fofana suffered a season-ending injury Oct. 23 against South Forsyth and the Wolverines were in need of some depth at the position.
Stewart spent a week practicing with the varsity team to get up to speed before making his debut against Forsyth Central.
The result? Five carries for 71 yards, including a 36-yard sprint where he burst around the right and sped past midfield before being caught from behind. Coincidentally, current teammate Peyton Streko — who played for Central at the time — was in pursuit about five yards back, and he might have caught Stewart had a teammate not corralled him first.
"I played defense a little bit, and no, I didn't get to tackle him," Streko said of Stewart's debut. "I think I was maybe two or three drives on defense that game, but I didn't get to tackle him."
These days, Stewart and Streko share the same backfield for the Wolverines.
"In the first game, we played [Streko]," Stewart said. "I didn't really know what to look forward to. I was excited [and] a little scared, then once I touched the ball for the first time, I was ready to go. Second game, I was like, 'Am I still going?' They're like, 'Yeah, you're on.' So, I kept playing and got into the playoffs and it was all good from there."
Stewart scored his first varsity touchdown two weeks later against Lambert. He rushed for a career-high 98 yards in that game, which he surpassed two weeks later when he erupted for 103 yards and a score in West's 39-14 win over Meadowcreek in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.
He also scored a touchdown against Denmark to help the Wolverines claim the Region 6-7A championship.
Ryder Stewart extends West Forsyth's lead to 20-10
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
Stewart's freshman season ended about two months after he anticipated, when the Wolverines ran up against Grayson and fell 33-0.
Stewart, who at 15 years old was listed at 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, finished with eight carries for four yards against a mammoth Grayson defensive line that averaged 6-foot-4, 238 pounds.
"They were some big dudes," Stewart said. "They were pretty good, yeah. They took it to us."
While it was an injury that jumpstarted Stewart's varsity career, injury was one of few things that could slow Streko during his freshman season at Central.
"It was an up-and-down season through injuries with me," Streko said. "I had a broken hip due to a hip flexor injury in July. Came back for the first game, then three weeks later, I got my other hip — same thing. I was on offense, then switched on defense from safety to corner. But it was a good season. It was good to be a freshman playing varsity against some tougher competition. It just really gets you out there. I loved it."
He logged two tackles in his varsity debut, then added five more the following week. In Central's third game of the season against Lakeside, Streko blocked a punt that the Bulldogs corralled for a touchdown.
As a sophomore, he became more involved in Central's offense, totaling 340 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns came in a 41-14 win against Cambridge.
Streko still played defense that season — he picked off a pass against Gainesville later in the year — but admits he has always favored playing offense.
"I love the offensive side of the ball better," Streko said. "Just having the ball in your hands and making plays, you know you can be a difference in the game and win the game for your team if you need to. I mean, they say defense wins championships, but you can't win if you don't score."
Stewart and Streko have scored at least one touchdown in each of West's first two games.
The two managed just 47 combined rushing yards in the opener against Carver-Atlanta, but Stewart caught a 15-yard touchdown pass and Streko took a screen pass 46 yards for a touchdown, spinning and weaving through the Panthers' secondary.
Both players were on the field during Stewart's touchdown reception — Streko lined up in the backfield and Stewart was in the slot.
"It's been awesome having the people around us and coming to our games and watching us," Stewart said. "The first game against Carver, the run game got shut out. But with us doing what we do, and with the coaches knowing what we can do, they'll throw us passes and we can make plays from there."
Against Cartersville, West's running game was clicking. Streko exploded for 168 yards and two rushing touchdowns, while Stewart rushed for 71 yards and a score.
"It was the O-line making holes," Stewart said. "Good vision by the running backs and good play-calling. Once we picked up our groove in the run, we just ran it over and over again. We just kept on running it, and they just could not stop it."
Despite being injured, Fofana was pivotal in Stewart's progression as a freshman, as was fellow running back William Orris. Stewart recalls Fofana coaching him up on the sidelines, using his crutch to point to certain spots on the field.
Stewart used that experience to help Streko ease into his role this spring when get arrived at West.
"I feel like Ryder is another great leader," Streko said. "When I got brought in here, I was going to him to ask questions. He's the quickest little dude ever. You see him here, then he's on the completely other side. He knows what he's doing, and the fight in him is crazy."
Streko said he has been a running back since the first time he put on pads as a first-grader. Stewart, however, came to the position later in his career.
"I was a wide receiver for a little until middle school," Stewart said. "That's when I really kicked into running back, and I was like, 'Yeah, that's my position.'"
Next up for West is a visit to Walton, the No. 3 team in Class 7A. The Wolverines beat the Raiders 24-21 last season, though at that point, Stewart was still playing with the freshman team and Streko was at Central.
"I feel like we're going to be able to run the ball on them pretty well," Streko said. "Our coaches always say, once you get past the line you just have to make someone miss. I feel like that's going to be a big thing Friday night — making people miss."
West has a home matchup with Mill Creek next week before opening Region 6-7A play Oct. 1 in Raider Valley against North Forsyth.
The Wolverines conclude the regular season against Denmark, which served as the region championship last season.
"The talk in the locker room is always state championship, region championship," Streko said, "but you can't get anywhere until you win the next one."