Football: Mill Creek bounces West Forsyth in first round

By Will Hammock

For the Forsyth County News

HOSCHTON — West Forsyth jumped out to a quick lead Friday night, but Mill Creek came roaring back, scoring 42 straight points before halftime to hand the Wolverines a 49-20 loss in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

The win marked Mill Creek's second victory over West Forsyth this season after a 38-10 win in non-region play.



West went up 6-0 on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Keegan Stover to Georgia commit Oscar Delp after Mill Creek fumbled the opening kickoff, but the Hawks answered later in the quarter with a 10-yard TD run by Donovan Journey. On the first play of the second quarter, the hosts went up 14-6 on a 65-yard pass from Hayden Clark to Brendan Jenkins, who broke free well behind the Wolverines’ secondary.



Journey sprinted up the middle for a 47-yard TD run on the next possession, and Joe Robinson’s 3-yard scoring run with 5:32 left in the half made it 28-6. Robinson’s run was set up by a 48-yard pass from Clark to Makhail Wood.

A low snap on West Forsyth’s punt on the next drive forced punter Ashton van Horn to run on fourth-and-5, but Robinson led a group of Hawks that stopped him short. Two plays later, Journey’s third TD run of the half made it 35-6.

Mill Creek’s defense then tacked on one more first-half score when Kevin Mitchell and Nick Maxey met at the quarterback for a sack that forced a fumble that Mitchell scooped up for a 9-yard TD return.

West Forsyth managed 87 passing yards and minus-21 on the ground in the first half.

Stover threw for 281 yards and three scores, including a 49-yard TD to William Orris in the third quarter and a 61-yard TD to Jaycen Harris in the fourth quarter. Mill Creek’s only second-half TD was a 44-yard run from Brayden Walters.



West finished the game with minus-37 yards on the ground thanks to six Mill Creek sack. Cole Mullins had two sacks and two tackles for losses for the Hawks’ defense.

Journey finished with six rushes for 88 yards, and Clark completed 11 of 14 passes for 188 yards, spreading the ball around to seven receivers.

West finishes the season with a 5-6 record.