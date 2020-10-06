Football: West alum Bresnahan catches first TD pass against LSU

West Forsyth alum Ben Bresnahan caught his first touchdown as a Vanderbilt Commodore during Saturday's 41-7 loss to LSU.
Bresnahan caught the 8-yard TD pass from quarterback Ken Seals in the second quarter, cutting LSU's lead to 14-7. He finished the game with three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Let's take a look back at @VandyFootball's game with No. 17 LSU on Saturday, starting with the Ken Seals to Ben Bresnahan touchdown throw pic.twitter.com/bVTVjQjxiA— Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) October 5, 2020
Bresnahan, who graduated from West Forsyth in 2018, played in 12 games last year, catching seven passes for 105 yards.
Vanderbilt is back in action at noon Saturday against South Carolina.