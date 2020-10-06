By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Football: West alum Bresnahan catches first TD pass against LSU
WF_BBresnahan_082017_web.jpg

West Forsyth alum Ben Bresnahan caught his first touchdown as a Vanderbilt Commodore during Saturday's 41-7 loss to LSU.

Bresnahan caught the 8-yard TD pass from quarterback Ken Seals in the second quarter, cutting LSU's lead to 14-7. He finished the game with three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. 

Bresnahan, who graduated from West Forsyth in 2018, played in 12 games last year, catching seven passes for 105 yards.

Vanderbilt is back in action at noon Saturday against South Carolina.