Football: West graduate Camara ready for next challenge at TCU

Abraham Camara knew the odds were stacked against him when he enrolled at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.

On Wednesday, Camara beat those odds.

Camara, who graduated from West Forsyth in 2019, signed this week to play football at TCU following two seasons at the junior college.

"Playing at Coffeyville taught me really how much I love the game of football," Camara said. "Not everyone can enter a JUCO program and last. I’ve had well over 100 teammates that have left the program because they couldn't really grasp the lifestyle, and of course it was hard being far from home, but I learned that I had to make sacrifices to get to where I wanna be."

Camara, considered the top JUCO safety in 2021, said he got more exposure during this recruiting cycle compared to when he came out of West Forsyth.

Camara helped the Wolverines to a 6-6 record and a trip to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs during his senior season in 2018.

He collected 100 total tackles that season, including five tackles for loss, breaking up seven passes and intercepting two more. On offense, Camara caught 44 passes for 755 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Camara combined for 194 total tackles in his final two seasons at West.

Camara enters a unique situation at TCU. The Horned Frogs have an immediate need at safety following the departure of Trevon Moehrig and Ar'Darius Washington, both expected to be selected early in the NFL Draft.

"It feels great to be with an amazing program in TCU," Camara said. "Although I’m excited about this opportunity, I know that the jobs not finished and I still have a long way to go if I wanna play on Sundays."