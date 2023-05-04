Lacrosse: Wolverines stifle Wolfpack, advance to Final 4

And every time No. 1 seed North Paulding (17-3) did manage to get back within two goals, third-seeded West Forsyth (19-1) always produced an answer.

When the Wolfpack cut the deficit to 3-1, Henry Delp stormed up the field and fired home. After a potentially momentum-changing strike at the end of the first quarter pulled North Paulding within 4-2, James Davidson scored back-to-back goals early in the second.

Lastly, after the Wolfpack scored consecutive goals to claw back within 9-7 with 8:12 remaining, Brockman rattled the inside of the cage to cap a nearly two-minute possession.

“All year long, we’ve never looked past what was in front of us,” Wolverines head coach John Laden said. “The way the draw worked out, we thought we could win on the road.

“We played one of the best teams in all of the state of Georgia. We took them toe-to-toe and won the game. The kids were great. We played great offense, great defense. It was really just a super team effort today.”

Against the top defenses, it is paramount to avoid falling behind. What resulted from West Forsyth's 3-0 run, which ended with Halloran's second goal, through the middle portion of the opening stanza illustrated that point perfectly.

“They are probably one of the best defensive teams in the state, so it was great to get off to that 3-0 start,” Laden said. “Gave us a little bit of confidence, a little bit of leverage with the lead.

“We have a great offense. But I thought our defense doesn’t get talked about enough. We played great defense on an excellent offensive team.”

Not only did that defense hold North Paulding off the scoreboard the final eight-plus minutes but also completely shut out the Wolfpack in the second quarter, turning a modest 4-2 edge into a healthy 7-2 advantage by halftime.

“When we gave up that goal as the first quarter was ending, that hurt,” Laden said. “But the team got it done. We kept extending our lead, did a great job on the two-man game at the end and held on for a great win.”

West Forsyth couldn't get much going in the third quarter, as North Paulding scored three of the period's four goals. But that solitary strike from Wolverines freshman Jack Schenkemeyer — his second of the day — proved key.

After giving up another potentially costly goal inside the final minute of the quarter, Davidson completed his hat trick 47 seconds into the fourth to hand the visitors a 9-5 lead.

“They have several big offensive weapons, and we held them to seven goals,” Laden said. “If you told me we were going to hold them to seven goals, I would have said we would win. They were super.”

West Forsyth's path to the state title won't get any easier moving forward, as the Wolverines must now face the only team that has beaten them thus far.

A 13-10 loss to Buford during the Area 4-7A schedule is what kept West Forsyth from playing any home games the entire postseason.

So far, though, it hasn't been an issue.

“We’ll be ready for them,” Laden said. “They’re road warriors.”