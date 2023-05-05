Tennis: West Forsyth boys advance to title game; girls fall in Final 4

The West Forsyth boys won an all-Region 6-7A semifinal to advance to an all-Region 6-7A championship match in the Class 7A state tournament Thursday at Polo Country Club.
Facing No. 3 seed Milton, the second-seeded Wolverines picked up a 3-1 victory. West Forsyth will now await the winner of the Lambert-South Forsyth Final Four matchup in the title game May 13 in Rome.
Nic Wild and Jackson Brady picked up victories on lines 1 and 2 singles. Horacio Rodriguez and Bryce Lepine landed a win on No. 2 doubles.
West Forsyth's girls team was unable to join the boys in the state finals, falling to Walton by a 3-0 margin Wednesday at Matt Park.
The region champion Wolverines finished 21-1 overall.