Volleyball: Sassack to play beach volleyballl at Florida State

West Forsyth junior Carra Sassack has committed to play beach volleyball at Florida State Univesity.
Sassack tallied 411 assists and 223 digs in 2018 as a setter and right-side hitter with the Wolverines before missing her sophomore season.
Sassack helped West Forsyth to the Class 7A Final Four as a freshman, as the Wolverines knocked off Grayson, Brookwood and Lassiter before falling to Milton in the semifinals.
The Seminoles (12-1) were ranked third in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll before the 2020 season ended.
CONGRATS to West Varsity player Carra Sassack, who just verbally committed to play beach volleyball at Florida State University @FSU_BeachVB!! She’s a rockstar athlete with a heart of gold and an incredible teammate! We are so proud of you, Carra! 🌞🏐🎉 pic.twitter.com/iSOwlmQ4ET— West Forsyth Volleyball (@volleyballwfhs) July 3, 2020