Volleyball: West Forsyth splits home-opening matches

After 16 straight games played on the road or a neutral sites, the West Forsyth volleyball team finally got to compete in meaningful matches in its home gym.

The Tuesday tri-match with Norcross and Alpharetta continued the Wolverines’ 2022 pattern of beating teams that they probably should and competing hard against squads with just as much or more talent.

In the opening match of the evening, West Forsyth pulled away from Norcross in the first set for a 25-13 win and followed it up with a 25-17 triumph in the second. Following an Alpharetta sweep of Norcross, the Raiders held off the Wolverines for a 25-22, 25-21 victory.

“Norcross is always a solid team. That was a good win,” West Forsyth head coach Jake Dickey said of the split. “Alpharetta, we played them a couple of weeks ago in that [Sequoyah Classic] tournament. It was about the same intensity. It was a very intense match.”

The Blue Devils showed some fight in the opening set, but a kill by Lymaris Vazquez, who paced the Wolverines with 14 on the night, kickstarted a 7-1 run that allowed the hosts to take control.

In the second set, Norcross kept the score tighter even longer. The sides were tied as late as 11-11 and the Blue Devils were within 19-16 down the stretch.

However, the Wolverines never trailed in the set en route to completing the sweep.

West Forsyth showed off excellent fundamentals in the win over Norcross. Against the Raiders, though, the Wolverines struggled at times with making the simple play, while matching Alpharetta in several other areas.

During the first set of the rematch, West Forsyth made a handful of service errors early that loomed particularly large when the Wolverines tried to come back from a 24-18 deficit.

Things started to unravel early in the second set for the hosts, as the Raiders scored nine of the first 10 points. West Forsyth began to chip away, eventually pulling within 16-15 on an incredible hustle play.

Following a brief run by the Raiders, the Wolverines got back to within a single point twice more — at 21-20 and 22-21 — but never could tie it up.

“They’re a really good team,” Dickey said of Alpharetta. “We had a few too many unforced errors on our end that probably cost us in that one. The 9-1 start in the second [set] didn’t help out any.”

Even still, Dickey felt as though the match showcased his players’ character, battling against a Raiders team that reached the Class 7A state finals in 2021.

“We saw that they play until the last point,” Dickey said of hid team. “They don’t give up. The ball can be over here near the bleachers, and we’re saving it. We’re not giving anything away for free.”

Vazquez added 13 digs and a pair of aces to her line. Reece Rhoads contributed 10 kills, seven digs and five aces. Jillian Staiti and Kaylee Cantlin chipped in with five kills apiece.

Taryn Dickey racked up 29 assists and 11 digs. The sophomore also posted two kills and two blocks. Adeline Wieler (16 digs) and Shea Murray (12) also made strong defensive contributions.

“We don’t back down from anybody,” coach Dickey said. “That’s what we’ve been working on. We’ve got a few things to fix before our region starts, but we’re on the right track and going in the right direction, for sure.”

That’s evidenced by the Wolverines’ 13-5 record against an extremely tough schedule.

West Forsyth boasts wins over St. Pius X and Pope — both of which have only one other loss this season — in addition to several other 6A and 7A foes.

“When you play that schedule, you have nowhere to hide,” Dickey said. “You either figure it out or you take a lot of losses. …

“You get better playing against teams like this.”