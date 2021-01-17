Wrestling: West rolls to third straight region duals title

Before the first pin, West trailed 9-6. But by the time Danforth stepped off the mat, the Wolverines had built an insurmountable 36-9 lead.



Most impressively, each of those five pins came in the first period.

Fairchild had the quickest victory, needing only 25 seconds to pin Lambert heavyweight Thomas Dossett.

"I knew we had a lot of firepower, and I felt like we had the favorable matchups the last three weights, then going into the lightweights," Goff said. "If we had those pins, I knew it would take the pressure off our guys coming in."

That includes wrestlers such as DJ Little and Christian Walker, whose composure Goff praised following the match.

"I put in a backup kid and he went out there and didn't give up a pin to McClung," Goff said. "Then, you know, Christian (Walker) had a hard-fought battle and only gave up three. Those are the kinds of matches you've got to have in a big match to win. Couple that with our bonus wins and our firepower getting the job done, it makes us a tough team."

Lambert managed to string together a trio of wins by decision in the middle weights, but it wasn't enough to catch the Wolverines.

The Longhorns did build an early 9-0 lead after a quick pin and an 8-7 win by Robert Riddle.

Lambert also finished as region runner-up last season and gives head coach Kevin Contardi reason to believe the Longhorns are headed in the right direction.

"We were so bad a couple years ago," Contardi said. "Honestly, we were so bad that I didn't know if I was the right guy for the job. I'm not saying I did this — I'm saying they did that. I'm saying my assistant coaches did it. From where they've come from, I couldn't be more proud of them. We're excited. We're excited about what the next two weeks hold for us."



West will face the fourth-place team from Region 7-7A next weekend, while Lambert draws the region's third-place team.

North Forsyth finished third after a narrow 40-31 loss to Lambert in the semifinals. The Raiders beat Forsyth Central 71-9 in the first match of the day, then topped South Forsyth 46-29 and rallied to beat Gainesville, 57-24, in the third-place match.

The Raiders posted nine pins against the Red Elephants.

South Forsyth, which fell to Gainesville then North, salvaged its day with a 48-30 win in the fifth-place match.